Nettleton’s Mycah Hall found her perfect college experience with the Jones Bobcats this past season, as she and her teammates were just a win away from the national championship.
Hall said her experience at Jones was the perfect stop for her to play college softball.
“Jones is just amazing all around, and the people are great, the atmosphere is great and there’s always so much to do,” Hall said. “It was like a home away from home, and softball wise, they really made it that way. They were always there with whatever I needed.”
Hall found her time at Jones cut just a little bit shorter than usual with COVID shortening her freshman season.
She played in 12 games during that true freshman season, scoring seven runs in that limited action.
“Those two years when by fast. We were so disappointed our first season got cut short because we were in our prime and ready to go,” Hall said. “This year, we had all new freshmen and we got rolling. I was so happy we got to nationals and were able to play for the title. There’s nothing you can compare that atmosphere to, not even playing at state, with so many people.”
The Bobcats had some losses to key rivals during the regular season, but Hall said she felt like those losses were motivation that helped them find their groove when it came time for the postseason.
Jones won their final 13 games and then swept their way through the state and Region 23 tournaments.
“When we started conference play, ICC was one of our first games, and that’s a big rival but it’s also different for me because I knew so many girls there and had an offer. Everyone else went there, and I was the only one who went far away,” Hall said. “The first game, they beat us, and we were devastated, but once we got back home, we knew we had to get going. We lost a couple of other conferences games with Northeast that set us back. Once we got in a groove though, we started grinding and rolled through all the tournaments. It didn’t take just the people on the field, it took everyone in the dugout.”
Hall made a position change as soon as she got to Jones. She played shortstop primarily during her high school career but switched to the outfield in college, primarily playing left field.
The position change started with an all-star game at Jones before her senior season.
“That was when they first saw me, and I made a diving catch out there and I knew he would want me to play outfield,” she said. “I never really worked on the outfield in high school because I was always there at short. Once I got to Jones, it was very different going from catching the ball on the ground to catching it in the air. It’s different judging it and throwing it.”
Hall made a smooth transition, however, committing no errors this past season in 30-plus games.
“When I’m out there, it’s like you have to catch it by any means because once it gets past you, there’s no one to back you up,” she said. “When you’re playing infield, you have the outfield to back you up, but if you miss it in the outfield, there’s only the fence, and by the time you get there, the runner is pretty much already rounding third. You do whatever you have to do to catch it.”
Hall had 65 at bats this past season, hitting .338 with 20 RBI, three homers and 18 stolen bases. She credited assistant coach Tori Dew with helping her improve her hitting.
“When I first got there, my hitting was terrible, and I was getting down on myself because I did well with it in high school. It was all in my head, and I had to take a step back and realize that the pitching in high school and college is different,” Hall said. “I had to change my habits because in college, they are strong believers in breaking bad habits. She would work with me before practice, after practice and let me know that I could do it. She was always there to motivate me, and I started getting the hang of it.”
Her home runs this past season were her first in fast-pitch softball.
“To hit those first ones in college, it was really special,” Hall said. “I had some inside-the-park ones, but the feeling of hitting one over the fence is completely different.”
Hall will continue her softball career, heading to Alcorn State with two of her Jones teammates.
“It’s always been my dream to go to an HBCU, and of course I wanted to keep playing softball. When their coach texted me, I had no words, and I was so excited,” she said. “I hadn’t heard from any other schools, and for me to be able to continue my dreams, I am so blessed. I just want to go out there, have fun and just continue to grow as a player and a person.”