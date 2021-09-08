MOOREVILLE – Nettleton’s Jackson Cheek has been a mainstay as the Tigers’ kicker the last four years.
On Friday night, the senior got the chance to kick his first game-winning field goal to lift Nettleton to a 37-34 win over rival Mooreville in their season opener.
“Before the game started, coach told us what the people who had predicted the game said, and it was close. I felt like it could probably come down to a last-second or last-minute kick, and I prepared myself early for that,” Cheek said. “Whenever I got down there, I knew it was a big moment, but I told myself I would give it all to God, and I took a breath, took my steps and looked at Ty (Walton) and I was ready after that.”
During a back-and-forth second half, Mooreville tied the game with 2:26 to go, but the Tigers got an immediate spark to go for the win when Anterion Venson returned the ensuing kickoff all the way down to the 5-yard line to help set up Cheek’s field goal.
“In the first half, I was trying to find the gaps and read what they were doing,” Venson said. “I came back out second half and just read the hole. They gave me outside leverage, and I just went. I trusted my kicker to get that one.”
Nettleton came out firing on offense, scoring on its first two possessions of the game. Roderick Patterson’s 17-yard run, Zavian Dilworth’s 11-yard catch and Anterion Venson’s 17-yard run set up a one-yard keeper from quarterback Ty Walton for a 7-0 lead after Cheek’s extra point.
The Tigers’ defense stepped up with an interception from Nathan Clayton deep in their own territory to halt a Mooreville scoring threat.
The Tigers turned that into points as Walton hit Dilworth for a 37-yard gain, then Jaylon Betts found the end zone on a 15-yard run to go up 14-0.
Mooreville’s offense started to show signs of life with a long drive capped off by Jordan Franks’ nine-yard scoring run near the end of the first quarter, but Nettleton answered on the ensuing drive with a couple of big plays on Venson’s 35-yard catch for a first down and Walton’s 29-yard scoring strike to Dilworth to extend the lead to 21-7.
The Troopers made it a tight game at the half as Dawson Phillips found Jacob Scott on a 35-yard score to cut it to 21-13 after the missed extra point.
Mooreville tied it up on its first possession in the third as Phillips hit Scott on another touchdown, and the two teams started to go back and forth.
Patterson broke free for a 43-yard run to go up 27-21, but a couple of big plays quickly put the Troopers back deep in Nettleton territory and Phillips’ keeper tied the game up again.
Patterson came through again, hauling in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Walton to retake the lead, and the Tigers’ defense came up with a couple of key stops.
Nettleton faked a punt that didn’t pay off, giving the Troopers the ball at the 26-yard line, and Phillips and Scott connected for their third score of the night to knot the game at 34-all.
“I’m proud of our guys for just finding a way to fight through the win. We knew that getting to the fourth quarter and finding a way to finish was going to be critical, that they were a good football team that was going to present some problems,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “They have some playmakers and the fact that they had played some games. We made a lot of first-game mistakes and shot ourselves in the foot and had some alignment assignment busts, but the guys stepped up and made some plays when it mattered, and I’m really proud of them for finishing.”
Venson’s kickoff return quickly swung the momentum back Nettleton’s way, and while the Tigers couldn’t find the end zone, Cheek’s field goal was money to retake the lead.
“We were talking about the delay of game and would it be a better angle for him, and they declined it,” Keith said. “But with our guy, you feel good about him, no matter where he’s at.”
Patterson finished with 15 carries for 109 yards and added his 44-yard touchdown reception, and Walton added 158 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns.
“All night long, there were guys that found a way to be bell cows for us. Anterion (Venson) played some defense when he had to, and Drew (Humble) stepped in on the defensive line as well,” Keith said. “There will be more of that as it goes on. Jaylon (Betts) had a tremendous game with his first game playing, and they did some things to stall Roderick’s carries. They were crashing hard and trying to get us into our read game, so we adjusted a little to get him the ball more. I’m really excited to see what we can be moving forward and that we found a way to win tonight.”