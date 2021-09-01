Imagine being a thirteen-year-old exploring channels on the television, and nothing really catches your eye but the sport stations. Classics shows such as Sportsnation, Around the Horn and Pardon the Interruption fascinate you so much that you start thinking, “This is what I want to do when I get older.”
This exact moment happened to me. Working as a sports reporter has always been a dream of mine ever since I was a teenager, watching professional analysts talk about the trending topics in sports on ESPN and reading reporters’ sport articles in the local newspaper. As I got older, my interest shifted from sports broadcasting to sports writing after my high school English teachers and friends would compliment me on my writing skills, and this ultimately led to me deciding to be a journalism major in college.
Fast forward to my junior year at Mississippi State, I got my first real opportunity to work as a sports writer through interning for the Starkville Daily News in the fall of 2019 and 2020. I was tasked with covering high school football for Hebron Christian, Eupora and East Webster. Even though my time with them was brief, working for them felt like a dream come true as I was able to learn exactly what it took to work in this field.
In April 2021, a few days before my graduation, my mom called and told me about a stringer sports writer position open at the Chickasaw Journal. At first, I was a little hesitant to apply because my heart was set on finding a job further from home, but I decided to send in an application anyways.
Later that day, I received a call from Lisa Bryant letting me know that the Chickasaw Journal was interesting in me, and she assured that working for them would open greater opportunities in the future, so I gladly accepted the position.
Four months later, I started to become a little discouraged and constantly wondered when this greater opportunity would come. Then one morning, I heard a quote made by one of my favorite broadcaster Colin Cowherd that really stuck with me. He said, “Keep your head down, work hard, and believe in yourself. Don’t listen to anyone. There is no one way to success.” After hearing that message, I thrived to continue working hard at the position I already had and be patient.
A few weeks later, I got a call from Lisa again telling me about a full-time sports editor position open for the Monroe Journal. My opportunity had finally came, and I could not have been happier.