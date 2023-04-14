HATLEY - With a series split on the line, the Hatley Lady Tigers stepped up when it mattered most to get the job done.
A three-run sixth inning helped Hatley regain the lead and gave it a much-needed spark to come away with a 6-5 win over Nettleton in Division 4-3A action last Tuesday.
“We’ve been in situations like this all year,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “We’ve come out on the short end of the stick more times than not, but some of our girls towards the bottom of the lineup that have been struggling to hit gave us a spark, and the rest followed suit.”
After a scoreless first inning, Hatley found a way to get on the board in the bottom of the second after Marleigh Cockrell and Emily Hill picked up base hits. Hill and courtesy runner Lexi Miller scored on an error for the first two runs, and Molly Harlow came home on another Nettleton error to give Hatley a 3-0 lead.
Nettleton got three runners on base in the top of the third as Caroline Riley and Savannah Harlow got base hits, while Kennice Finnie reached on an error. Despite having the three runners on, Kenlee Wilkinson got Hatley out of the inning by hauling in a pop fly at shortstop.
Hatley managed to hold a shutout over Nettleton until the sixth inning when Finnie gave her team a spark with a leadoff triple to right field. Zion Seals followed with an RBI double to score Nettleton’s first run.
“You can’t have errors and no hits against a team like Hatley through five innings,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “We started to piece things together in the sixth, but we needed to keep going.”
Zyah Gunter and Addie Bates both drove in runs on sac flies to tie things up at 3-3, and Chloe Humble, who hit a double in the inning, stole home to give Nettleton a one-run lead before the third out.
Brooklyn Mohler responded in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff single, while Wilkinson’s sac bunt advanced Mohler to shift the momentum back to Hatley. After a base hit from Jessie McHenry, Mohler came home to tie things at 4-4 on an error, while Ashlynn Dabbs headed to first on the error.
Abby Harlow helped Hatley regain the lead after hitting a two-run single to left field.
“That was just her being a senior leader out there for us,” George said. “We needed someone to step up and get a hit when we had runners on. It was a big situation, but big players rise to the occasion, and that’s exactly what she did.”
After a single from Finnie in the top of the seventh, Seals gave Nettleton a spark of life with two outs after an RBI triple to center field to cut the score to 6-5, but Hill sealed the win for Hatley by hauling in a fly ball at left field.
“We struggled at making the routine plays on defense early in the season, but we’ve worked and worked to try and get better at it,” George said. “It’s more of a mental mindset because the kids are starting to get more confident now. With confidence comes great play, and we’re starting to get there.”
