AMORY – With their season on the line, Amory’s Bo Rock put it on his shoulders to keep it alive on Saturday night in Game 2 of the third round of the playoffs.
After Amory gave up the big inning in Game 1 and nearly mounted a comeback in the 8-5 loss to Kossuth, the senior went the distance in Game 2, tossing a one-hitter in a little over an hour’s time and striking out 10 to force a Game 3 on Monday night.
“I came into tonight just knowing that I had to win each battle with every at bat, and I did that for most of them,” Rock said. “My tempo was really working. I’m quick to pitch, and they have to slow me down.”
Amory coach Chris Pace complimented his team’s ability to bounce back after the Game 1 loss.
“We didn’t have a real good game last night,” he said. “We lost the freebie war and had some crucial, I wouldn’t say errors, but bobbles and things like that. But we had some fight at the end of the game, and I told them that was the biggest thing.”
Amory scratched a run across in the bottom of the second, loading the bases on walks to Rock, Glenn and Tyler Sledge. Will McComb came through with the big hit and the first one of the game on his RBI single to left to plate the first run and give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers added to that when Glenn’s solo shot sailed over the left field wall to make it 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
They had an opportunity for more in the bottom of the sixth with two outs as Corbin Gillentine singled and Glenn drew a walk to be on base for the third time, but a fielder’s choice to second ended the threat.
On defense, Rock mowed the Aggies down quickly through the first four innings, allowing just a few balls in play and striking out six the first time through the lineup.
A leadoff error in the top of the fifth off the bat of Bryson Jackson slowed that rhythm down, and after courtesy runner T.J. Oakman moved up on a passed ball, Rylan Henry came through with Kossuth’s only hit of the game to cut it to 2-1. A walk to Jake Allen put two on, but a flyout to Gillentine in right stopped the threat.
Rock worked around a hit by pitch in the sixth and retired the Aggies in order in the seventh as Glenn ended the game by making a leaping grab of a hard line drive at third.
Rock allowed just the four baserunners on one hit, one walk, a hit batsman and an error with the ten strikeouts.
“Bo threw the game of his life out there for us, and Bryce (Glenn) played his tail off at third and hit the bomb,” Pace said. “It’s playoffs, that’s what it is. We’re excited and thankful for the opportunity to keep playing. We’re in a good spot for Game 3, and we just have to take advantage of it.”
Game 1: Kossuth 8, Amory 5
What started out as a pitcher’s duel early between Kossuth’s Hank Eaton and Amory’s Tyler Sledge got away from the Panthers as the Aggies scored all eight runs in the bottom of the fourth and held off a late Amory charge for the Game 1 win.
The Panthers went up in the top of the inning, 1-0, on back-to-back triples from Bo Rock and Corbin Gillentine.
The Aggies, however, put up the big inning, scoring eight runs on just two hits. Kossuth took advantage of an error, four hit batters and three bases-loaded walks.
Amory fought back in the top of the seventh for some momentum to carry into Game 2, scoring four runs and nearly mounting a comeback. Clayton Reese and Bryce Glenn started it off with back-to-back hits, and Reed Stanford drove in the first run with an RBI single. Walker Maranto doubled to drive in Glenn, and Ethan Kimbrough’s grounder to second plated Stanford to cut it to 8-4.
Maranto scored on a balk to make it 8-5, but the Aggies secured the win with a strikeout. Amory outhit Kossuth 7-4 in Game 1 with Reese leading the way with a pair of hits.