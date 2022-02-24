Amory Panther soccer coaches Nathan Clayton and John Ward Grace have seen their lives and careers intertwined for many years, with the latest coming at Amory with their coaching duties as well as Grace’s son, Riley, being an instrumental part of the Panthers’ team for the past several years.
However, to get to the start of the relationship between the coaches, one would need to go back to New Albany where Clayton and Grace both got their beginnings in sports on the field in soccer and football.
“This is my 21st year overall (20th as a head coach),” Clayton said. “I’ve coached boys that whole time and girls all but the first three years. I came to Amory in the summer of 2008. I was here from 2008-2014, and then came back in 2015.”
“I started coaching in the fall of 2001 at New Albany High School after I had played at W.P. Daniel High School & ICC. I coached the New Albany boys for seven years. The first three years, they didn’t have girls’ soccer. We start the girls’ soccer program there in the fall of 2004.”
It was during the 2003-04 season that Clayton and Grace came together for New Albany as coach and player.
“He was a great player for us and a fun player to coach,” Clayton said. “He was very athletic, could play different positions, worked hard, was always energetic and excited to practice and play, was very coachable. At New Albany, they had to be in the 8th grade to tryout, so I was his coach 8th-12th grade years. He played in the midfield and at forward. We used him as a goalkeeper a few times too.”
One of Clayton’s fondest memories of Grace was his ability to perform a flip throw-in which required a great deal of athleticism.
“He could do the flip-throw, and was really good at it,” he said. “Another good memory was during his 8th grade year, we were playing a Saturday game and he scored a goal in less than a minute after entering the game. That’s where he got the nickname ‘Striker.’”
Another thing in common that Clayton and Grace share is that both coaches spent time as an assistant with another former New Albany player and teammate of Grace, Matthew Reeder, at Saltillo. Clayton was there in 2014-15, and Grace replaced him when Clayton went back to Amory.
Grace was also a teammate of Clayton’s younger brother, Aaron, on both the New Albany soccer and football teams. They were classmates from kindergarten to senior year along with Reeder.
Fast forward to today as Clayton and Grace now share the sidelines again along with Grace’s son, Riley. Clayton shared what it has been like to have Grace onboard as his assistant.
“It’s been great. He brings a lot of experience as a player and a coach,” he said. “He’s great with the players and connects well with them. He’s motivated to helping the team and players be as successful as they can be. When he first started helping at Lafayette, I thought to myself if I could ever have an opportunity to get him to come work with me, that he was going to be my first person to contact. Fortunately, a few years ago, we were able to make that happen.”
Clayton and Amory benefitted greatly when both Graces arrived on the pitch for the Panthers. Clayton shared how it impacted the program in a positive way.
“That was a good added bonus. Riley has been a great player for us. He was immediately an impact for us on the field, and he fit in extremely well with the players that we already had,” Clayton said. “We knew that the class of 2022 was going to be a special class for us since they were seventh graders. Both have been really great pieces to the success that we have been able to achieve the last three years. Both have really contributed to the success and helping us be a strong soccer program in the state.”
Clayton sees some similarities in the play of the Graces, but also noted there are some distinct differences as well.
“I think a good similarity is the willingness to do what is needed and the best fit for the team to have success,” he said. “Coach Grace played several different roles and positions for us, and Riley made the move this year from midfield to the back line, which has really helped us defensively. For differences, styles of play. Coach Grace was more of a speed and quickness player (an outside player), and Riley is more of a physical player (an inside player).”
Clayton talked about how he and Grace mesh as a coaching staff and how they utilize strengths of each other.
“We work well with each other. We have a good understanding of expectations and goals for the program,” Clayton said. “We have as good of a history of success and connection in the sport, as any other staff that I know of.”
Clayton shared how the entire experience of coaching the Graces has shown some similarities and how that can be applied to life experiences.
“I think that is really cool to see the way that the game has been able to give them a lot of common ground and help them build more bonds and a stronger relationship,” he said. “As I get older, the greatest joy that I get in former players is seeing the way that they love and take care of their families. That’s the greatest lessons that you learn from being on teams and applying it to life.”