AMORY – Amory rode an early lead on Friday night to claim a 31-13 win over Belmont and finish their clean sweep of Division 1-3A play.
“We got a big lead early and were able to play a lot of guys there starting in the second half,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “That was the plan. We wanted to get an early start, and we did and made some big plays offensively early in the game. Defensively, other than one drive there in the first half, they played really well too. We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish tonight.”
The connection of Hunter Jones and Jay Hampton reignited as the two hooked up for three touchdowns on the night.
The second one put Jones over 10,000 career yards of total offense (passing and rushing) for his four-year career.
“This has been going since my freshman year, and it really feels like a big accomplishment,” Jones said. “At the beginning of the season, I wanted to get to the 10,000 mark, and I hit it tonight and couldn’t be more excited. Next on the list is winning second round.”
The Panthers struck quickly with a big play on the first one of their opening drive as Jones hit Hampton for an 87-yard score and a 7-0 lead after Bryn Camp’s extra point.
The defense came up big next as they got a quick stop and Nathaniel Walker blocked the punt, giving the Panthers good field position at the 21-yard line.
Charleston French was stopped at the 1-yard line on his 20-yard carry but punched it in on the next play to go up 14-0.
Belmont cut that to a one-score game after a long drive resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run from Myles Cox, but Amory was able to answer quickly.
On the first play, Jones hit Cameron Haynes on a 35-yard pass to get inside Belmont territory, then after a couple of Isaiah Brownlee runs, he found Hampton on a 25-yard scoring play for his second touchdown of the night. The pass put Jones over the 10,000-yard mark of total offense for his career.
‘Really good’ guys
“That’s two really good football players there. Hunter going over 10,000 yards is a big feat, and I’m proud of him and his efforts,” Glenn said. “Jay had a really good night tonight too with some big plays, and that’s what he’s been about all year. Hopefully we can continue that going forward.”
The Panthers’ defense had another quick stop as Walker Maranto came through for the sack on Belmont quarterback Garrett Rooker.
Jones found Corbin Gillentine, Bo Rock and Will McComb all for passes on the ensuing drive, then Hampton hauled in his third touchdown of the night between a few defenders to make it 28-6.
“I think we did well tonight, and we came out and played our game,” Hampton said. “We practiced hard all week, and it paid off tonight. I think we can keep improving in all phases, and we want to get better in the next two weeks.”
Amory threatened to punch in another touchdown right before the half as McComb’s big catch set them up deep in Belmont territory, but they settled for a 29-yard field goal from Camp as time expired in the first half.
The Panthers again threatened on the opening drive of the third quarter but the drive stalled out on fourth down.
Belmont scored its second touchdown with 6:34 left on a 2-yard run by Rooker.
Jones finished 11 of 13 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns in just a little over two quarters of play, and Hampton hauled in five catches for 151 yards and three scores. McComb had five catches for 63 yards. French was the leading rusher with 11 carries for 56 yards.
Defensively, Ja’Kobey Cope led with 12 tackles, while Walker Maranto had nine and Reece Cantrell, Shaidon McKinney and Sam Smaglick finished with 8 each.
The Panthers take the week off with their first round bye in the first round of the playoffs and will await the winner of Choctaw County and Water Valley for their second-round matchup.