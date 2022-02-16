MACON – After rallying back from down 11 to cut the lead down to a point heading into the fourth, a last-minute run closed the door on the Amory Panthers as they fell 54-45 to Noxubee County in the Division 4-3A championship game on Friday.
“We left it all out on the floor in this game,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We fought back to take a lead, but when we needed to get a stop late in the game, we weren’t able to do it. It was a game where a few possessions down the stretch just didn’t go our way. I’m still proud of them for fighting back to give us a chance to win.”
Neither team gave each other an inch in the first quarter of this matchup. A three-pointer by CD Bolton helped the Panthers take the largest lead of the quarter at 10-6 with 1:20 remaining.
Noxubee continued to keep things close with the Panthers up until halfway through the second quarter when the Tigers made a 10-0 run to take a 22-17 lead. The Tigers went into halftime up by seven after a three-pointer by AJ Little.
A pair of baskets from Little helped Noxubee take a double-digit lead at 31-20 with 4:27 left in the third. The Panthers managed to rally back and cut the lead to five after baskets from Kanye Stevenson, Charleston Wallace and Bolton.
A 7-0 run by Amory trimmed the score down to 37-36 heading into the fourth.
The Panthers came back to take a 42-41 lead midway through the final quarter after a three-pointer, plus the foul, by Gray Thornton, and a layup by Isiah Smith. A last-minute 9-1 run gave Noxubee the edge to come away with the victory.
Wallace finished with a team-high 17 points for the Panthers.
Also Friday: Girls consolation: Amory 55, Aberdeen 27
The stifling interior presence of the Amory Lady Panthers was no match for Aberdeen as they easily walked away with a 55-27 win in the girls' consolation game Friday.
“We did a good job of guarding the ball, and whenever we did get beat, our help defense was there before they got to the rim,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “That’s something that we were really focused on over the past few weeks was moving quicker in the help defense. I thought Asia (Ivy) and Ashanti (Smith) did a nice job at stepping up and altering shots.”
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the first on baskets from Taylor Harrison and Taliyah Cunningham, but Amory took over late in the quarter with a 10-0 run to go up 13-8.
The Lady Panthers’ hot hand continued in the second as Smith, Ivy and Jayda Sims led an 11-2 run that increased their lead to 24-10. Ashanti Berry sent Amory into the half up by 15 after nailing a pair of free throws.
Amory added on to their big lead, going up by 20 after Laney Howell was fouled at the three-point line. A three-pointer by Ambria McCullough increased the Lady Panthers’ lead to 40-17 at the end of the third.
Gabrielle Holliday and Olivia Randle tried to give Aberdeen a spark, but the Lady Panthers’ bench outscored Aberdeen 15-10 in the final quarter as Amory walked away with the win.
Howell and Ivy notched 11 points for the Lady Panthers in the win. For Aberdeen, Harrison tallied 9 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Thursday’s Games
(B) Amory 55, Nettleton 39
These two division rivals came into this matchup knotted at 1-1 on the season and looking to break the tie in this highly anticipated game. The Amory Panthers came away victorious in a 55-39 win over Nettleton on Thursday.
The Panthers shot lights out in the second quarter to take their first double-digit lead at 23-13, and their hot hand on offense continued throughout the rest of the night.
Charleston Wallace led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 26 points, while CD Bolton finished with 14 points. For Nettleton, Jacorien Moore tallied 10 points in the loss.
(G) Noxubee County 46, Amory 38
The Amory Lady Panthers were unable to combat the fiery start by Noxubee County as they fell 46-38 on Thursday.
Noxubee started the game shooting the ball well to take a 19-8 lead at the end of the first, but the Lady Panthers started to find their footing in the second quarter, cutting the score down to 26-20 at halftime.
Amory trimmed the lead down to three points with 4:15 left in the game, but the comeback hopes were cut just short after an 8-3 run in the final few minutes by Noxubee.
Asia Ivy and Ashanti Smith both finished with nine points for the Lady Panthers in the loss.