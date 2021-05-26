Writing this end of the year column is never my favorite thing to do, but this year it’s particularly hard. To say I didn’t want this athletic year to come to an end is an understatement because it’s been a very special one.
It’s been special as usual because of the success of our teams, but it’s been a whole new level of special after losing so much of last year.
I don’t make any secret of how much I love the spring sports season – after all, my entire life I have been a baseball nut. To lose those last year was particularly depressing, especially when it felt like we had so many teams that could have done something special.
To see all of our coaches and athletes come back out this spring and make up for that lost time and having some huge accomplishments along the way gives us all some memories from 2021 that we will look back fondly on.
It’s been a sad feeling every time this year that a sport has ended. I felt it standing on the field at Winona in football and on the soccer pitch with a North half loss to St. Andrews. I also felt it at Kossuth in the final basketball game and of course just a couple of weeks ago at Myrtle for softball.
I definitely felt it on Saturday night, seeing the disappointment every Amory player felt while watching another team celebrate going to the state championship, but after that feeling of sadness comes a reflection and a thankfulness for everything this season brought, not just for Amory, but for all of our baseball teams.
We got to see the Panthers make it to North half for the first time in 10 years, and I can see them having all the pieces to make that a habit. We have their division foe Nettleton, who will be right there battling them at the end again next season, and Hamilton both also making it to the third round. All three of those teams are built for success in 2022.
Those wins are great and I love featuring them in our newspaper, but it’s really all the little things that we missed out on in 2020 that I enjoyed most this season.
It’s the talks and jokes in the dugout, hearing teammates playfully rag on each other and at the same time seeing them have each other’s backs 110 percent.
It’s seeing coaches get excited for their players’ accomplishments or putting a comforting arm around their shoulders when things don’t work out because those relationships feel like what it’s all about, and we have so many amazing coaches in our county.
For me personally, it’s being able to give a player a fist bump or tell them good job after a good hit, pitch or play. It’s sharing photos of those moments, and seeing how much kids and parents enjoy seeing them or having a parent come up to me or tell me how much they enjoyed reading a story that their child was featured in.
It’s also analyzing plays, situations and opponents with the guys and girls in the dugout and seeing how engaged they are in the game.
This spring has been about all those things and more. It’s been about friendships and camaraderie built on and off the field, and it’s been about getting back a piece of what we were missing for so many months in 2020.
The end is always difficult, but at least we got one this season.