The MHSAA announced last Tuesday that all fall sports seasons would have a delayed start with football losing the first two weeks of its season and officially beginning on Sept. 4.
Football practice opens on Aug. 17, while other fall sports such as volleyball, cross country and swimming can begin their preseason work on Aug. 10 with matches and meets being able to start on Aug. 24.
Football coaches expressed relief for a plan being in place and no talk of canceling the season at this point.
“It’s hopeful because it’s giving us a glimpse of an opportunity to play. It’s what most people expected, and I don’t think anybody truthfully saw us moving forward as is when you look around at the climate of things,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “I don’t think it was feasible to run into athletics when you still have districts navigating how to start. It’s promising to say this is on the horizon, and it’s still out there and attainable rather than shutting us down for an extended period of time or flipping the seasons.”
Aberdeen coach Alex Williams is grateful for the extra time since his team lost two weeks due to the district shutting down activities after an athlete was exposed to a positive coronavirus case.
“We really and truly could use that extra time because our guys aren’t in shape, and that gives them time for that and to get acclimated to school,” he said. “You hate to lose two games because that also gives you the opportunity to get better that way. Some football is better than no football.”
Amory coach Allen Glenn said it gives football coaches more certainty as far as planning.
“You hate to lose two games, but I am more so in the boat where I’m excited that we have been given a target date and now we can focus on those dates we have been given and can organize our practice schedules and stuff to where we kind of know where we’re going to be,” Glenn said. I’m excited that they have allowed us to play and pushed us back. Safety is first and foremost for these kids, and we want to be safe, but we also want to have a season too.”
Out of all six teams, Hatley is the most affected as it eliminates its two biggest rivalry games of the year with playing at Hamilton in Week 1 and hosting Smithville in Week 2.
“I understand they are trying to do what they think is best, and I am definitely all for keeping people safe. I definitely hate it for our kids to lose the first two games with our county rivals,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “One of them is a home game, so you lose that gate, but you really hate losing either one. There’s no wiggle room to get them both back because the schedule I inherited has no off week.”
Changes to preseason scrimmages
Preseason scrimmages for football can be held on Aug. 28 and are limited to just two teams, rather than the jamboree format sometimes allowed during that week.
Most notably, this gives Hatley and Smithville an opportunity to play an abbreviated game that won’t count towards their rivalry series, but still gives players and fans something to look forward to.
“I am not sure when is the last time Hatley and Smithville didn’t play each other, but it’s been a long, long time,” said Smithville coach Chad Collums, who just returned to the Seminoles back in May. He’s a Smithville native. “A lot of people at both places work together, and that week has a lot of talking back and forth. It’s pretty important for both towns to play that game, and it’s not going to be the same but at least we can play each other. We can come up with some sort of name for it, and hopefully it will just be a one-year deal.”
Hamilton coach Wade Pierce also expressed his regret to lose his game against Hatley.
“We would both have to cancel on somebody to make it work, and honestly, as bad as you want to play them, you would hate to do that,” he said. “If there is a way we could work it out, we would love to do it. We may still look at trying to fill that last game of the season too since we can play 10 games, but it’s not the easiest thing to do.”
Other teams are either adjusting their plans for the preseason scrimmage or adding one for Aug. 28. Amory keeps its original plan to play at Mooreville in the scrimmage, while Nettleton travels to New Albany, and Aberdeen plays at Okolona. Hamilton will travel to Mantachie.
“Sometimes we don’t play a preseason game, but now you feel you have to with there still being over a month left before we can start practice now,” Pierce said. “We just want to get our feet wet.”
One other schedule change is that Smithville will move its opening game at home against Mantachie up to Sept. 3.
Challenges with other alternatives
Another alternative that had previously been discussed but didn’t gain any traction when it came time to vote for a plan was flip-flopping the fall and spring sports seasons to put the non-contact sports in the fall this school year.
“The kids that didn’t get the opportunity to play last year deserve the right to get their season before anyone else,” Keith said. “It doesn’t need to be where they lose two seasons. If you tried to run them simultaneously with each other, you have all kinds of things that cross over, but most importantly schools like us share athletes.”
Glenn agreed, as many key members of his team play multiple sports between also participating in baseball, basketball and soccer.
“Obviously we want to do whatever we can to salvage a season, whether that means moving it to the spring, we will do whatever the MHSAA wants us to do. We want to keep it in the fall if we can,” Glenn said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, and we definitely promote multi-sport athletes here at Amory. We have a lot of kids that play multiple sports that are good at them, so we definitely want those kids to have those opportunities. We want to do everything in our power to not make a kid make a choice between their different sports.”
Williams admitted there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the season and that he has had several conversations with parents.
“There’s no blueprint to how we approach this season and school year, and that makes a lot of people nervous. I have had to talk to a couple of parents to convince them that we are doing everything we can, but we know we can’t guarantee that a child won’t come into contact with the virus,” Williams said. “We will follow whatever guidelines they lay out for us if it gives us an opportunity to play. If you are going to give us a chance, we will do everything we are supposed to do.”