One of the first ideas I had when the COVID-19 crisis started was checking in with our athletes who were losing their final season of a college sport due to a pandemic.
After updating the high school side of things the first week since games have been suspended, the college seniors at four-years and sophomores at junior colleges were next on my list.
I knew by that point that getting another year of eligibility was an option, but it was also one that I wasn’t sure if all or even many of them would take it. Everyone has his or her own plan in place for the future, and this pandemic throwing a wrench into the rest of their school year definitely isn’t a part of that plan.
I was pleasantly surprised when I got through with my conversations and realized many of them planned on continuing their athletic careers.
We had three athletes in the story who are moving on to finish up and focus on their academic careers, but another four baseball players told me they were going to continue playing, either at the school that they were already at with getting their year of eligibility back or with another opportunity.
Drake Wallace, our only college senior playing a sport, put it best when he said that he wanted to keep playing as long as he could.
It’s easy to hang it up, but if I could give someone one piece of advice, it would be just what he said – keep doing what you love as long as you can do it, and with playing sports, there’s only so much time to do that.
This pandemic has created worries, decisions and stressful situations in some form or another, and college athletes are no different.
This past week, the NCAA officially decided to allow all spring sport athletes to get their year of eligibility back, and it’s going to make for some tough decisions.
Seniors can come back, but the amount of scholarship money they will receive is up to each athlete’s school, which means there’s a chance plenty wouldn’t be able to return. In baseball, especially, with the shortened MLB draft, it means that many juniors and seniors who would have been able to be taken in the draft might choose the route of going back to school.
It also means that plenty of high school players who could have been drafted will choose to go to school, whether it be to a university or a junior college.
We’re all handling each situation with this pandemic as it comes and on the fly, so it will be interesting to see how it works out next year in all sports, but especially in those spring college sports. It’s likely we’re going to see the talent level – which is already high – go up even more in sports such as college baseball.
The great thing for Monroe County is that you will have four talented players who didn’t lace up their cleats for the final time back in March. I am looking forward to seeing what’s ahead for each of them and what they can do on the field next spring.