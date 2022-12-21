HAMILTON – After falling by as much as 12 points in the first quarter, the Smithville Seminoles had to battle their way back into a back-and-forth game against Hamilton last Monday. The Noles rallied with a late run in the fourth to come out on top 63-60.
“The difference between this year’s team and last year is that we’ve learned how to fight,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “We’ve been in games like this earlier this season, so we were familiar with being in this situation. We noticed that they started getting into foul trouble, so we decided to slow things down and creep our way back into the game.”
Hamilton jumped out to a 7-1 lead after a three-pointer by Austin Smith and back-to-back layups from Kyzer Verner. Another three-pointer by Smith and a basket from Tae Rice pushed the Lions’ lead to 12-3.
Brayden Rowland and Barker O’Brian cut the lead down to five with a pair of baskets, but an 8-0 run led by Smith, Verner, Rice and TyQues Lindsey gave Hamilton a 20-8 lead. Lane O’Brian cashed in on a layup at the buzzer to cut into the lead going into the second.
The Noles kicked off the second with a 7-1 run with baskets from Braylin Hill, Clay Tacker and Lane O’Brian to cut the score to 21-17. Smithville’s momentum continued later in the quarter, gaining its first lead of the game at 26-25 after going on a 7-0 run.
The Lions responded by closing out the quarter with a 5-1 run led by Lindsey, Verner and Rice to take a 30-27 lead at halftime.
In the third, a pair of baskets by Barker O’Brian, plus a three-pointer from Lane O’Brian, helped Smithville gain a 36-35 lead. Quatavius Blunt answered by scoring seven straight points to help the Lions regain the lead.
Blunt’s momentum continued as he put in another bucket to increase Hamilton’s lead up to seven points. The Lions went into the fourth quarter up 51-44 after a basket from Rice.
A basket by Lindsey, plus the foul, added to Hamilton’s lead to start the fourth. The Noles answered back to cut the score to 54-53 with buckets from Barker O’Brian, Rowland and Hill.
Back-to-back three-pointers by Willie Green gave Hamilton a five-point cushion midway through the fourth. Hamilton’s lead did not last long as Smithville answered to take a 61-60 lead with 1:20 remaining after a pair of layups by Lane O’Brian and free throws from Hill.
Lane O’Brian and Tacker closed out the game in the final seconds by each knocking down a free throw.
“We came out with a lack of intensity in the first quarter, plus I had Clay (Tacker) on the bench nursing an injury, so I didn’t want to play him early on,” Burress said. “When he got in the game in the second quarter, that’s what sparked our run.”
Hill finished with a game-high 16 points, while Barker O’Brian, Lane O’Brian and Rowland each added 13 points in the win.
Blunt scored a team-high 14 points for Hamilton, while Rice added 12 points. Verner also contributed 11 points in the loss.
(G) Hamilton 38, Smithville 32
The Lady Lions leaned heavily on their defensive prowl to come away with a narrow 38-32 win over Smithville last Monday.
“We started to press a little defensively in the third to get some easy baskets,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “We’re struggling offensively, so we had to rely on our defense to win this game.”
The Lady Lions came out firing early, gaining an 8-1 lead after multiple baskets from Zakia Dobbs and Paris Flanery. Smithville answered back towards the end of the first to cut the score to 8-7 after buckets from Haley Nethery, Cambre Alexander and Ariane Mendia.
The Lady Noles gained their first lead at 11-8 after baskets from Alexander and Mikayla Wall, but Hamilton responded later in the quarter to take a one-point lead with baskets from J’Kyla Jones and Dobbs. Smithville went into halftime with a 20-17 lead after buckets by Halle Sargent and Wall.
Smithville increased its lead to seven points with baskets from Alexander and Nethery, but Liberty Hughes scored 10 points for the Lady Lions to lead a 12-2 run to finish out the third. The Lady Lions’ momentum continued in the fourth as they outscored Smithville 9-6 to come away with the narrow win.
Hughes led all scorers with 14 points in the win, while Dobbs added eight points for Hamilton. Mendia finished with seven points for Smithville, while Nethery tallied six points.
