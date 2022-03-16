AMORY – After going back and forth with their county rival in the early innings, Amory started to pull away in the fifth and sixth, only to see Smithville storm back and threaten in the top of the seventh.
Clinging to a one-run lead, the Lady Panthers closed the door and preserved the 7-6 win on Friday night.
“It got pretty cold out here tonight, and we had some plays that could have been made there in that last inning, but I was proud of our girls for bearing down and getting those last two outs to finish off that win,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “That’s a win against a good Smithville team. I thought Chloe (Summerford) pitched well for them, and Ella (Phillips) came in and did a good job for us.”
Smithville cashed in on some early walks in the first inning with Andi Kate Holloway coming through with a two-run single to get them on the board.
Maggie Kate Cummings smashed a triple to center field leading off in the bottom of the inning and scored on Macie Williams’ grounder to first to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Lady Panthers took the lead with three runs in the second with a couple of key two-out hits. Ella Phillips cranked a double to center with one out, and Laney Howell slapped a single to shallow right behind her.
Cummings and Williams came through with back-to-back RBI singles to center field for the 4-1 lead.
The Lady Noles responded with a deep triple to right field from Chloe Summerford and an RBI double by Olivia Carter to get one of those runs back, but Phillips in the circle held them scoreless for the next three innings.
“I think Ella probably only gave up one or two earned runs, and she threw really well tonight,” Seger said. “Reese (Griffith) threw an exceptional game against Houston last night. I told those two that they are going to have to be there and back each other up, and they have done really well with that.”
Amory put up two more runs in the fourth with another set of back-to-back RBI singles, this time from Emarie Boddie and Karsen Sanders.
Phillips scored the final run in the fifth, reaching on an infield single and going to second on the wild throw. Her courtesy runner, Erynn Boddie, came in on a passed ball.
Smithville’s rally in the top of the seventh started with Orlandria Smith’s triple to left center. Kelby Seales and Summerford each reached on errors in the infield, with the first one sending Smith home to score.
Carter drove in a pair with her base hit to right and moved up on an error on the play, but Phillips got a pair of groundball outs to finish the win off.
Amory’s first four hitters – Cummings, Williams, Boddie and Sanders – combined to drive in six of the seven runs on the night.
“We’re still figuring out our hitting and trying to get our lineup going, one through nine, but the top is doing a good job driving those runs in,” Seger said. “The bottom of the lineup got on in some key spots for them, and as long as someone is driving those runs in, that’s what we want.”