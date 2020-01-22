During the 2019–2020 hunting season, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has collected more than 5,000 samples for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing across the state.
However, sample numbers are lower than expected for counties in the North Mississippi CWD Management Zone. Since October 2019, 25 CWD-positive deer have been detected from this zone. To obtain additional samples, a two-day February special season was set during the January meeting of the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. The proposed season includes:
Special season
- All counties included in the North MS CWD Management Zone
- Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9
- Mandatory CWD sample submission on day of harvest for all harvested deer
- Existing CWD drop-off freezers may be utilized
- One physical check station will be in each of the five (5) CWD-positive counties
Legal weapons:
- Weapon of choice may be used on private lands.
- Primitive weapons may be used on Graham Lake, Hell Creek, Malmaison, O’Keefe, Tuscumbia Unit 1 and Upper Sardis
- Muzzleloader/Youth Gun on Charles Ray Nix and Tuscumbia Unit 2
No other WMAs are open for deer hunting during this season.
Still hunting only on public and private lands.
Further information will be available at physical check station locations and on the MDWFP website. For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call us at (601) 432-2400.