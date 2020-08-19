This past week, we saw something that we never could have imagined in March when this pandemic started – the cancellation/postponement of some of the major conferences’ college football schedules.
Everyone has a side on this issue – to play or not to play, and there are many different problems that arise no matter which decision is made.
Of course, we know the virus is the main driver in canceling or postponing college football, and there’s also a little issue called liability if a player contracts COVID-19 and dies or suffers lingering health problems.
Yet, schools have had their players back on campus for the last two months or so, give or take, and while we have seen some schools have to shut down their workouts for a time period due to positive tests, it seems like overall, the plans they have in place are working. Those conferences that are still planning to play have ramped up what they are doing with even some starting practice.
So in other words, many schools brought their players back, prepared them for a season that would start this fall and then dropped this bombshell this week on the fact that they wouldn’t play until at least January.
The commissioner of the Big 10 made the remark that the mental health and welfare of the student athletes were both also at the forefront of this decision, but the sudden cancellation of their season seems like a detriment to both of those things.
I have seen many people say that football isn’t essential, and we don’t have to watch it. That’s a true point, but what about the kids and young adults who have it as a central point in their lives? It’s a way to get an education for many of these athletes and for some, it’s a way to escape a bad situation in their home lives. Those are some of my major concerns for the cancellation of sports at any level.
Then there are the financial consequences of not playing as well, which some are going to downplay but have effects that could be felt for years and not just in the schools themselves.
Colleges will suffer those economic consequences as well – football is the anchor of most athletic programs and brings in the money that allows many smaller sports that don’t bring in that kind of revenue to continue. College football will survive, yes, but what about the places that are already cutting some of their smaller athletic programs?
It’s a boost to the university as a whole as well. Canceling the football season is going to mean the loss of more jobs, both inside athletic departments in colleges and for those whose livelihoods are also affected by the game.
You also think of the economies of college towns, which have already taken a hit in the last few months without the presence of students. While we know that the kind of traffic they would get in a normal season wouldn’t be possible, it’s still revenue that could help keep businesses afloat during this time.
When rules and safety protocols have already been put in place, surely there can be a way to attempt a season, right? Weren’t these the very reason that they were put into place?
Some people will say that the compromise is trying to play in the spring, which brings its own set of challenges. First of all, we can be assured that this virus isn’t going to just magically disappear when the calendar rolls over into 2021, nor does it seem like a vaccine is going to be widely distributed to the public by then (though I hope that it is). If that’s the case, we could be promising the shot of a spring season, only to let many people down when that doesn’t happen either.
There is also the risk to athletes’ physical well-being to consider – you are asking them to play two full seasons in around an eight- to nine-month time span, something that would take a toll on their bodies. That doesn’t even bring injuries into play. Anyone who has a shot in the NFL draft would sit out a spring season rather than ruin those hopes, and any player who gets injured during a spring season could miss the majority of that plus a season in the fall as well.
Many decisions during this pandemic seem like a darned if you do, darned if you don’t kind of situation, but for me, at least, I see more problems to postponing or cancelling the college football season. We owe it to those who have put in the time and work to at least give it a shot, and it’s good to see that as of now, there are several conferences that are still planning to do that.