Despite some early mistakes, host Aberdeen hung with South Pontotoc in the first half before the Cougars were able to build up their lead in the third quarter and finish it off for a 34-13 win.
“We were driving down the field only trailing 20-13 and had some good runs by Johnathan (Moore) and Jermaine (Strong), and then we fumbled,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “They went down and scored, and it just felt like we could never really get anything going with some positive momentum. We started the game off with a bad snap and then had another one in the end zone for a safety. We had another fumbled snap, and they recovered it inside the 5 or 10-yard line to score their first touchdown.
“That was our first two drives so it felt like we couldn’t help our defense or ourselves.”
The Bulldogs finally broke into the end zone in the first off a Lilton Howard 1-yard scoring run, set up by Moore’s 18-yard run.
“We had some good runs on that drive by Johnathan, Jermaine and Xavier (Young),” Williams said. “When we didn’t put the ball on the ground and stayed on schedule, I felt comfortable moving the ball, and our offensive line blocked well. But we put the ball on the ground 13-15 times. We only lost one fumble, but it was those negative plays that got us.”
Aberdeen scored its second touchdown in the second quarter with Moore finding the end zone on a 5-yard run.
“Johnathan had a good showing that would have been higher without penalties killing a couple of runs,” Williams said. “He ran the ball very strong and effective, and we have to do a better job of getting it in his hands. Our offensive line had a decent game at times, and so did our defensive line. We left our defense in there too long and couldn’t extend drives, but Kadarius Watkins and Jeffrey Sykes had good games on that side.”
Williams said it hurt not being able to play their scrimmage the previous week against Okolona due to the weather.
“I think we are still trying to find ourselves,” he said. “We are working out the kinks we didn’t know we were going to have like with our issues of receiving the snap and that nature. We have to clean up our mistakes and start playing mistake-free football.”
The Bulldogs host rival Amory in the A-Game next week. The Panthers have won the last two in the rivalry.
“They are extremely athletic on the outside, and their receivers are as good as advertised. They can take it to the house any time they touch the ball,” Williams said. “Then you have a senior quarterback (Hunter Jones) that can throw from many platforms, which is always dangerous. He can beat you form the pocket and beat you on the run. Those are all really good high school players who do their job and fit their roles really well. They are solid on defense as well, and then they have two really good running backs.
“Coach (Allen) Glenn does a real good job over there, and he is reaping the fruits of his labor. He’s creative with ways to get his playmakers the ball and it’s the type of balance you want but that leaves you up at night as their opponent.”
Williams said he hopes having his team at full strength will help in the A-Game.
“Last year, we didn’t have Johnathan in the game, and we are now a little further along offensively than we were then,” he said. “You aren’t going to stop them from scoring, but you have to try to limit them and get them off schedule at times.”