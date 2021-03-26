SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Lady Noles were dealt a bad hand earlier in the week, losing one of their seniors, Annie Brooke Morgan, to injury.
The Lady Noles responded in the Monroe County Tournament, grabbing a pair of wins and taking home the tournament title.
“Our girls definitely responded this weekend. Losing Annie Brooke is a huge blow,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “She’s been playing since the eighth grade, and she was hitting .400 on the year and playing a great shortstop for us. This weekend was a chance for us to see where we’re at as far as who wanted to step up and fill that spot and fill the other spot. We moved Tristin (Price) from the outfield to short, moved some people around in the outfield and Chloe (Summerford) played some there when she wasn’t pitching. This was a great weekend for us for sure to get our ducks in a row before division play.”
The Lady Noles came out swinging, putting up a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Chloe Summerford reached on an error with one out, and Olivia Carter and Alana Cathcart were each hit by pitches.
Lara Grace Woods made them pay, blasting her grand slam to left for a quick lead.
Carter picked up an RBI and made it 5-0 in the second on her sacrifice fly after a walk to Kelby Seales, a bunt single from Hallie Benson and a sacrifice by Summerford.
The Lady Tigers scored their two runs in the top of the fifth when Kenlee Wilkinson smashed a two-run homer after a base hit by Marleigh Cockrell.
Summerford went the distance on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits, walking three and striking out five.
“I thought we played great this weekend. We’re starting six freshmen and an eighth-grader, so I can’t complain,” Duke said. “We had different girls step up at different times. Lara Grace had a couple of huge hits against Hamilton and Hatley, and Chloe pitched an excellent game against Hatley. Chloe Reeder came in last night and had a huge bunt through the six-hole that scored two. It’s just a lot of little things that we’re going to have to really work on, but we’re 8-3 now, and I feel good about it.”
Jessie McHenry took the loss, with just one of her runs being earned, allowing six hits and walking one.
Also on Saturday
Amory 6, Smithville 5: Maggie Kate Cummings blasted a solo shot in the top of the fourth for the game winner, and Ella Phillips closed out the game in the circle.
Amory scored five in the second to take an early lead with hits by Laney Howell, Phillips and Reese Griffith, but Smithville came back with five of their own in the third. Andi Kate Holloway and Breana Cathcart each hit RBI singles, while Alana Cathcart and Tristin Price added RBI doubles.
Hatley 6, Hamilton 3: Hamilton took an early lead with three runs in the first, including a two-run homer from Madison Evans, but the Lady Tigers stormed back to score six in the final four innings.
The Lady Tigers pushed a run across in the second on an RBI double from Jessie McHenry after an Emma Rose Thompson base hit.
Thompson blasted a three-run homer in the third to give the Lady Lions the lead for good, and Bre Harmon added an RBI double and Chloe Wilbanks an RBI single in the fourth.
Peyton Wilkinson allowed just one hit in her final four innings on the way to picking up the win.
Hatley 5, Amory 2: Amory scored both of its runs in the first two innings with RBI from Karsen Sanders and Julianna Simmons.
Hatley scored one in the first on a Bella Oliver RBI single and took the lead in the third. Kenlee Wilkinson had an RBI single, and Brooklyn Mohler blasted a two-run homer. Emma Rose Thompson added an insurance run with an RBI single in the fifth. Jessie McHenry picked up the win, shutting out the Lady Panthers in the final three innings.
Hamilton 10, Aberdeen 0: Afton Irvin threw the shutout. Aniston Atkins, Laney Harrington, Faith Imel and Irvin all had RBI hits.
Smithville 15, Aberdeen 0: Olivia Carter and Hallie Benson combined on the no-hitter. Breana Cathcart, Ali Swan and Audrey Summerford all had multiple hits.
Friday
Smithville 7, Hamilton 6: Lara Grace Woods had the bases-clearing double to walk it off in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hamilton put up an early lead on a two-run homer by Aniston Atkins, and Kylie Springfield also hit a solo shot for the Lady Lions.
Amory 21, Aberdeen 0: Ella Phillips threw the shutout, striking out six, and also hit a two-run homer. Maggie Kate Cummings, Macie Williams, Reese Griffith, Emarie Boddie and Emma Pinkerton all had multiple hits.
Amory 12, Hamilton 1: Reese Griffith picked up the win, with her only hit allowed being a solo homer to Madison Mitchell. Maggie Kate Cummings, Macie Williams, Emarie Boddie and Emma Pinkerton each finished with multiple hits.
Hatley 24, Aberdeen 0: Brooklyn Mohler pitched the shutout for Hatley. Mohler, Bre Harmon, Bella Oliver, Emma Rose Thompson, Chloe Wilbanks, Marleigh Cockrell and Cheyenne Bowen all had multiple hits. Thompson hit an inside the park homer.