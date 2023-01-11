HATLEY – The Amory Lady Panthers faced some adversity on their road to three-straight Monroe County Tournament victories, but they found a way to pull through in the end.
Amory trailed by as much as 14 points in Saturday’s championship game against Hatley before making a comeback rally in the fourth to pick up a 34-32 win.
“We went into overtime with Hatley the last time we played them and won it, so I knew that they were going to be coming for us the next time,” Amory coach Chelsea Garrett said. “I told the girls that it would be about who wants it more, and I feel like once we got it together on defense, our offense started to click a lot better.”
Amory gained a 5-2 lead after baskets from Asia Ivy and Jolie Kate Cox, but a free throw by Emma Wright and a three-pointer from Madison Whitt helped Hatley take a one-point lead. Kenlee Wilkinson followed with a mid-range shot to add to the lead and make Amory call a timeout late in the quarter.
Cox cut the score to 8-6 going into the second quarter after knocking down a free throw. The Lady Tigers turned up their defensive intensity in the second as they held Amory scoreless through the quarter.
Whitt scored all 10 points for Hatley in the quarter to extend the score to 18-6 going into halftime. Adrianna Buckingham ended the scoring drought for Amory by knocking down a pair of free throws to start the half.
Baskets from Wright and Whitt added to the Lady Tigers’ lead as they gained a 24-10 lead. Cox responded by cashing in on a three-pointer, and Ashanti Smith sent Amory into the final quarter down 26-15.
The Lady Panthers found their rhythm on offense midway through the fourth, going on an 8-0 run with multiple baskets from Cox to cut the lead down to three points. Gracie Dillard and Whitt answered back with a pair of layups to push Hatley’s lead up to 30-23.
After a layup by Ivy, Madison Sykes drained a three-pointer to trim the lead to two points with 2:13 remaining, but Wilkinson responded by knocking down a pair of free throws for Hatley. A pair of layups from Kenyotia Bowers and Smith tied things up at 32-32 with 30 seconds left.
Shortly after, Ivy got fouled driving to the basket, and she knocked down both free throws with 14 seconds remaining to give Amory its first lead since the first quarter and sealed the win.
“At halftime, I told the girls just how proud I was of them even though we were down, and they responded really well,” Garrett said. “The third quarter was a bit shaky, and Adrianna (Buckingham) fouled out in the fourth. KK (Bowers) stepped in and played her role, and we started to get things together and finished strong.”
Cox led Amory in scoring with 13 points, while Ivy added 10 points in the win. Whitt paced the Lady Tigers with a game-high 17 points.
(B) Amory 67, Hatley 46
After a tightly-contested first half, the Panthers lean on their defense and rebounding in the third quarter to come away with a 67-46 win, marking the fourth-straight tournament win for the Panthers.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to win a few in a row, and that’s something that we wanted to start and keep going,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “These guys have grown up in this county their whole lives and so have I, and this is like a highlight in the season where you get to play for a trophy. This is their team and they’re trying to create their own moment, and I feel like they did that.”
Amory jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead by CD Bolton, Isiah Smith, Amare Brown and Ty Hester, forcing Hatley to call a timeout midway through the first. The Panthers took their first double-digit lead of the night at 18-8 after a three-pointer by Hester, and Quaid Johnson sent them into the second up 20-8 with a basket.
Jaxon Knight and Allan Childers cut the lead down to six with multiple buckets to begin the second. After a pair of layups from Childers and Cayson Williams, Knight scored a basket, plus the foul, to cut the score down to 26-25 with 1:40 remaining until halftime.
Bolton answered right back with a three-pointer, but a pair of free throws by Knight set the score at 29-27 going into halftime.
The Panthers opened the third with an 8-0 run to push their lead back up to double digits. Brown added to the score with back-to-back layups, while Bolton knocked down a three-pointer. Amory ended the third up 49-31 going into the fourth.
A putback layup by Smith helped extend Amory’s lead to 20 points at the start of the fourth. A 6-0 run with baskets from Williams, Childers and Jarrett Mitchell trimmed into Amory’s lead, but the Panthers maintained a steady 20-plus point lead later in the quarter to seal the win.
“It was kind of a weird game of quarters where they got us in the second, but we had a good first and third,” Pearson said. “That third quarter really gave us a lot of momentum going into the fourth, and that was good for us because Hatley is a team that keeps coming at you.”
Bolton finished with a team-high 17 points, while Smith followed with 16 points for Amory. Brown also tallied 11 points in the win. For Hatley, Knight scored a game-high 19 points, while Childers contributed 14 points.
Friday’s games
(B) Amory 72, Smithville 45: After gaining an early double-digit lead, the Panthers continued to add to it with their aggressive offense to a 72-45 win over Smithville.
Bolton paced Amory with a game-high 25 points, while Johnson added 12 points in the win. For Smithville, Clay Tacker scored 12 points, while Braylin Hill tallied 11 points. Barker O’Brian also added 10 points.
(G) Hatley 43, Smithville 27: The Hatley Lady Tigers found a way to come out with a big win after outscoring the Lady Noles 18-6 in the fourth to win 43-27.
Wilkinson and Wright led the way for Hatley with 10 points each, while Cambre Alexander notched a game-high 14 points for Smithville.
(B) Hatley 62, Hamilton 54: The Tigers held a narrow lead for most of the way, and a few late-game free throws helped them take a 62-54 win.
Jaxon Knight notched a game-high 33 points, while Jaden Haro added 10 points in the win. For Hamilton, TyQues Lindsey scored 16 points, while Willie Green added 12 points.
Thursday’s games
(G) Smithville 42, Hamilton 34: The Lady Noles outscored Hamilton 11-3 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 42-34 win on Thursday. Alexander led Smithville in scoring with a game-high 16 points, while Mikayla Wall added 10 points in the win.
For Hamilton, Paris Flanery and Kam Johnson both tallied nine points.
(B) Smithville 50, Aberdeen 42: The Seminoles gained some separation in the fourth to take a 50-42 win over Aberdeen. Brayden Rowland paced Smithville with 21 points, while Tacker added 10 points. Tallie Webber notched 20 points for the Bulldogs, while ML Fort scored 11 and Jayden Walker finished with 10 points.
(G) Amory 40, Aberdeen 31: Amory outscored Aberdeen 14-3 in the fourth to take a 40-31 win over Aberdeen. Jolie Kate Cox led Amory with a game-high 27 points, while Karenea Hayes tallied 17 points for Aberdeen.
