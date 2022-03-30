ABERDEEN – The Hatley Lady Tigers pulled off a nearly perfect outing, winning three out of four games to take home the Monroe County Tournament trophy on Saturday.
“When you come to the Monroe County Tournament, you’re always going to see good competition,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “Hamilton got up on us by two going into the bottom of the fifth, and our girls kept fighting back. Our little eighth-grader, Emily (Hill), was a big player in a big situation there for us at the end. She smoked one down the middle to get the walkoff hit. We had a pretty solid couple of days at the plate, and it was someone different stepping up and making plays in different situations each game.”
In the win over Hamilton, Bre Harmon got the Lady Tigers started in the bottom of the first with a double to left field, and Emma Rose Thompson brought her in on a groundout. Hatley took a 2-0 lead in the second after Chloe Wilbanks drew a walk and went on to steal home for a run.
The Lady Lions found their rhythm in the top of the fourth as Mollie Cockerham, Mallory Kendall and Madison Mitchell loaded the bases after a base hit, an error and a walk. Faith Imel hit an RBI double to center field, bringing the three runners home and giving Hamilton a 3-2 lead.
Hatley tied things up in the bottom of the fourth after Zoey Horne got a base hit and scored a run on an error.
Abigail Gill stood on second base to begin the top of the fifth due to the tiebreaker rule, and Kylie Springfield got a base hit on a groundball up the middle. Gill scored a run on a passed ball, while Cockerham brought Springfield home on a groundout, giving Hamilton a 5-3 lead.
The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth when courtesy runner Kilie Edwards and Brooklyn Mohler got home on walks to tie the game, and Hill hit an RBI double to center field to bring home the walkoff runs.
“Winning three out of the last four tournaments is a big accomplishment, and of course, I wish we could keep it every year,” George said. “Like I said, there’s some really good competition here, and you’ve got to fight every year just to win. We got a little bit tight there towards the end of games, and we’ve got to find a way to fight through that and finish games out better.”
Also Saturday
Amory 6, Hatley 5: Ella Grace Phillips cracked a single in the bottom of the fifth that brought home Karsen Sanders for the walkoff run.
Both teams were held to no runs through the first three innings, but Hatley struck first in the top of the fourth as Chloe Wilbanks, Bre Harmon and Emma Rose Thompson had RBIs that gave the Lady Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Amory drove in two runs in the bottom of the fourth and four runs in the bottom of the fifth to get the win. Julianna Simmons, Emarie Boddie and Sanders had RBIs for the Lady Panthers in the fourth and fifth innings, while Ashlynn Dabbs hit an RBI single for Hatley in the top of the fifth.
Smithville 3, Hamilton 1: Hamilton scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead after Abigail Gill hit a double, and Melba Jones brought her home with an RBI single. Smithville responded and took a 2-1 in the top of the second on an RBI double from Chloe Reeder. Kyrsten Davis added onto Smithville’s lead in the top of the fourth with an RBI single.
Smithville 15, Aberdeen 1: Orlandria Smith hit an inside-the-park home run and finished with three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Noles. Kelby Seales and Chloe Summerford each added a pair of hits and RBIs in the win. Sabrina Ford hit a triple for the Lady Bulldogs, while Alauna Garth got an RBI on a groundout.
Amory 13, Aberdeen 0: Julianna Simmons threw a no-hitter for the Lady Panthers with five strikeouts. Reese Griffith finished with a pair of hits, while Maggie Kate Cummings, Macie Williams and Ella Grace Phillips hit doubles in the win.
Hatley 14, Aberdeen 0: Brooklyn Mohler pitched the shutout with four strikeouts. Emily Hill and Rylee Parham had multiple hits for the Lady Tigers. Parham, Mohler and Angel Christian hit doubles in the win.
Friday
Smithville 7, Amory 1: Hallie Benson finished with five strikeouts and only allowed three hits in the win. Chloe Summerford, Olivia Carter and Kyrsten Davis each had a pair of RBIs for the Lady Noles. Macie Williams had an RBI single for Amory in the third inning.
Hamilton 7, Amory 2: Faith Imel had a pair of hits and a triple for the Lady Lions. Abigail Gill also hit a triple in the first inning, while Afton Irvin and Kylie Springfield hit doubles in the win. Karsen Sanders had two RBIs in the top of the third for the Lady Panthers.
Hatley 7, Smithville 3: Bre Harmon finished with a pair of hits and two doubles, while Chloe Wilbanks also hit a double for the Lady Tigers. Smithville scored all three of its runs in the final inning. Kyrsten Davis had a pair of RBIs for the Lady Noles.
Hamilton 18, Aberdeen 0: Faith Imel pitched a no-hitter for the Lady Lions. Imel, Melba Jones, Neelie Grace Stahl, Madison Jones and Alexis Jolly hit doubles.