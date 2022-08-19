Last Monday was kind of like a national holiday for us sports reporters. Before you ask, no I’m not talking about International Cat Day, I am referring to something much bigger – the first official day of high school football practices.
All last week I went around the county to watch our teams hit the practice field and prepare for the season, which is now a week away. While watching these practices, I noticed that it was somewhat entertaining to see the different types of vibes and atmosphere that each team had surrounding it.
Starting with Amory, I noticed the Panthers had a little pep in their step during Monday’s practice, maybe because it was the first day, but I really got game-day vibes during their practice. With the cheering after big plays and overall intensity, it seemed like the Panthers were already in that game-day mindset, and it was really fun to see.
Nettleton’s practice was a bit tamer than Amory’s practice on Monday, but you could tell that its group was still focused on what was going on. I got the chance to really see what all this year’s Tigers' team has to offer from each position.
The position that stuck out to me was their receiving core led by Anterion Venson and Zavian Dilworth. Those two looked like vital weapons for the Tigers’ offense and special teams as returners.
The rain started to pour in after Monday, but that did not stop a lot of our teams from putting in work. On Tuesday, I went to Aberdeen and Hamilton practices, and both of those teams looked as physical as they could be on both sides.
Both teams’ coaching staffs did not shy away from holding guys accountable and making sure they correct their mistakes on the next play. An atmosphere like this can definitely lead to building a winning culture in due time.
Smithville’s practice was similar to what I saw from Nettleton’s with a tame, focused vibe. The Noles locked in on their ground game, allowing multiple people to take reps at the running back position. Smithville’s defense also showed flashes of what they could do as guys would go full throttle rushing at the ball carrier.
Hatley’s practice was my last stop for the week, and it was really an interesting one. New head coach Seth Lee has talked about wanting to be someone that his players look to for motivation, and he was exactly that during practice.
From cheering to yelling to clapping, Lee did everything that he could to get his guys amped up before every play switch, and you could tell that his team loved it. Despite the heat and humidity, guys started to become a lot more engaged and hyper during each play because of Lee’s motivation.
With the football season right around the corner, teams can hope that the atmosphere they created during the first week of practice will carry over deep into the season.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.