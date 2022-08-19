Last Monday was kind of like a national holiday for us sports reporters. Before you ask, no I’m not talking about International Cat Day, I am referring to something much bigger – the first official day of high school football practices.

Deon Blanchard is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal. Contact him at deon.blanchard@journalinc.com or follow him on Twitter: @dblanchard21.

