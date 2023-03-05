A grand total of 18 county lifters will be advancing to the state meet after dominating in the boys’ and girls’ North half meet on Wednesday and Friday.
For Aberdeen boys’ and girls’ powerlifting, freshman Alauna Garth will be representing the Lady Bulldogs at state after finishing first at North half in the 242 weight class, while Jayden Walker also qualified for state after placing third in the 220 weight class. From regionals to North half, Garth managed to increase her combined total lifted from 610 lbs to 705 lbs.
“I’m very excited about her going forward because she is a freshman, so we’ve got three more years of this to look forward to,” Aberdeen girls’ coach Elisabeth Oliver said. “Our other two girls that competed at North half did really well too but missed it just short.”
Amory’s boys’ and girls’ powerlifting team had six total lifters place in the top three to advance to state. For the boys, Emmanuel Randle, Nathaniel Walker and Walker Thompson both finished first in their respective weight, while Jax Boykin finished second in the 220 weight class and Kobe Williams placed third in the 308 weight class.
“We took eight guys to North half, and they all competed really well,” Amory boys’ coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We were proud to have five move on to state, and they all have individual goals that they’re working hard to achieve. We’re looking forward to seeing how they compete in the next one.”
For the Lady Panthers, Triniti McGee placed second in her weight class to move on to state.
The Hamilton Lions’ powerlifting team will advance four lifters to state as Oliver Escobar, Parker Beasley and Sean Potts finished second in their respective weight classes, while Ean Collum placed third in the 308 weight class.
“I’m extremely proud of our young men because we had eight out of 12 lifters qualify for North half and then four out of eight qualify for state,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “That’s a testament to the effort and work ethic these young men have. I am excited about where we are as a powerlifting program, and I can’t wait to see these guys continue to grow through the sport.”
Chloee Ives will represent the Hatley Lady Tigers at state after placing third in the 220 weight class, while Banks Smith and Jeremy Odom finished second and third in their respective weight classes for Hatley’s boys’ powerlifting group.
Nettleton’s boys’ and girls’ powerlifting teams will also have three lifters advancing as Samantha Clippard finished in the top three in her weight class, while Emmanuel Justice and Andrew Presley placed second and third in theirs.
“This is my first year ever being a head coach and participating in powerlifting, so I really them for working with me as I’m feeling through this position,” Nettleton coach Nathan Cox said. “I’m really proud of how they’ve come to work every day and pushed all the adversity that this year has presented. I really appreciate them for being patient and still working hard for me, and I can’t wait to see what they do on March 31 and April 1 in Jackson.”
The girls’ state meet will be held on March 31, while the boys’ meet will be on April 1.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.