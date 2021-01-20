We have had a lot of county rivalry games in the last few weeks, but Friday night’s Hatley and Smithville boys’ game might be the best this season.
In every game, you want to see each team’s best, and I think on Friday night, we saw that from both the Tigers and the Noles, or at least flashes of it from each.
Smithville shot it pretty well at times with Andrew Moody and Jacob Morris, and Hatley’s tandem of Markhel Hunt and Jaxon Knight helped them keep control of the game the entire night but especially in the fourth quarter and overtime.
It was definitely one of the most exciting games of the year and one of the best games between those two that I have seen in nine seasons. I’m already looking forward to (hopefully) seeing these two match up again at Smithville before the season is over.
This next week presents a couple more intriguing matchups between our county teams, both early in the week and late, and both games are going to have huge division implications.
The first one is Hatley at Aberdeen, and by the time you are all reading this, that one has been decided on Tuesday night.
This one was a great game on both sides when the two met in the county tournament last week, and it’s guaranteed to be again when they meet for division.
Hatley’s girls had probably their best game of the season when they played Aberdeen, but I’ve been really impressed with how both Aberdeen teams have played considering their long layoff when they had no sports for six-plus weeks.
Hatley’s boys have definitely been on a roll the last three times I have seen them play with their big wins against Aberdeen and Smithville and battling Amory to the wire in the county tournament championship game.
The other great division matchup this week is Nettleton at Amory, and these were also good games on both sides the first time these two met. On the boys’ side, Nettleton won by 10, while Amory’s girls won by six back in December. Both games felt closer than what those scores indicated.
This division is really competitive on both side as well – Amory’s girls battled Belmont, one of the best teams in the state, to the wire this past week.
For the boys, it feels like it’s anybody’s division to win or lose, and the Tigers and the Panthers either one could end up being the No. 1 seed going into the division tournament.
Friday night’s game should have a lot to say with how the entire division shakes out in the end.