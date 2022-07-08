A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Aberdeen's Sereniti McMillian made the game-winning layup in last Monday's scrimmage against Hamilton.
Amory's DeAndre Blair shoots a three-pointer in last Tuesday's game against Caledonia.
Hatley's Madison Whitt finished with 11 points in last Monday's loss to Hickory Flat.
Hatley's Josh Griffin scored 14 points in last Monday's win over Hickory Flat.
Hamilton's Laney Harrington goes back up for a layup after grabbing a rebound.
Amory's Kanye Stevenson scores on a wide open layup.
Aberdeen's Gabrielle Holliday drives down the baseline against Hamilton's Kaylee Joslin.
Hatley's Cayson Williams fights through the contact and lays the ball in.
Hamilton's Liberty Hughes scored eight points in last Monday's scrimmage against Aberdeen.
Hatley's Kenlee Wilkinson goes up for a layup in last Monday's game against Tremont.
Sports Editor
Most of the county schools' basketball teams competed in their final scrimmages of the summer last week.
Deon is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 9:16 am
