Now that jamborees are over, teams are getting ready for the real games that are set to come this Friday. While they are currently preparing for the bright lights to come back on, I imagine all of them will be looking back at their jamboree films as a blueprint.

Newsletters

Deon Blanchard is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal. Contact him at deon.blanchard@journalinc.com or follow him on Twitter: @dblanchard21.

Tags

Recommended for you