Now that jamborees are over, teams are getting ready for the real games that are set to come this Friday. While they are currently preparing for the bright lights to come back on, I imagine all of them will be looking back at their jamboree films as a blueprint.
The Aberdeen Bulldogs had a really impressive performance in their jamboree against Mantachie, especially on the defensive side. The Bulldogs posted a shutout with guys like R’Jay Hazzle, Samuel Eckford and Jaqualen Cunningham leading the way defensively and coming away with multiple sacks.
The way those three guys were able to come off the line and cause terror to any Mantachie ball carrier was a sight to see. Whenever the Mustangs thought they were on the verge of punching one in, one of those three guys got a crucial stop to end their momentum.
Offensively, the Bulldogs looked pretty solid considering almost everyone out there is new. First-year starting quarterback Maurice Howard was able to find his two senior targets Edrian Garth and Justin Payne, and their running game looked good at times with Don Gilleylen, Leonard Dawkins and Caiden Holliday leading the charge.
The Bulldogs will hope to carry over their defensive dominance into their first game of the season against Shannon.
Amory’s outing against Tupelo may have not ended in the final score that they wanted, but the Panthers had a few promising highlight plays as well. Senior Nathaniel Walker did what he does best, staying on the prowl at that middle linebacker and making plays. Walker scored the lone touchdown for the Panthers on a 75-yard pick-six.
Amory got the chance to show off their receiver depth as seniors Elijah Spratt and Amare Brown both hauled in a pair of dots down the field. The Panthers will need to continue building that chemistry between their quarterback and receivers as they start the season against Pontotoc.
It seems like Nettleton’s jamboree against Corinth was full of good plays with their experienced guys leading the way. Not only was Braylen Williams able to spread the ball out to a lot of different guys, but he also showed that still can take it himself and make plays.
Brayden Hooks took some of the pressure off of Williams and the receivers as he proved that he is a reliable asset at running back. The Tigers plan to showcase all of this talent in their first game against Caledonia.
Smithville coach Chad Collums was able to see some solid work from his returning group during their jamboree against East Union. Chandler Brunetti found his targets at a consistent rate, and Conner Dabbs scored the Noles’ touchdown on a short run.
Defensively, Collums saw some good things such as Parker Dean’s interception, but he knows there is still some work to do there as they host Belmont for Week 1.
Now that these four teams have the blueprint for what they need to work on heading into Friday, we can expect them all to put up a good fight.
