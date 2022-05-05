All three Monroe County tennis teams got the opportunity to compete at the individual state tournament in Oxford last week.
For Amory, Christopher Hitt won his first singles match 6-1, 6-0 against McLaurin before falling in the quarterfinals to Union. Bailey Flynn and Karlee Capps also won their first girls’ doubles match 6-3, 6-1, 10-6 over Enterprise and fell in the quarterfinals to Our Lady Academy.
Toby Adams and Rivers Nelson picked up a 6-2, 6-4 first-round win in mixed doubles over Aberdeen’s De’Quavion Shields and Tamiya Stewart, but the two fell in the quarterfinals to St. Andrews.
“We had a great season, and I was really encouraged to take 10 out of 12 varsity players to the individual state tournament,” Amory coach Amanda Eddings said. “We’re fortunate to have most of them coming back next year too.”
For Nettleton, senior Annalyn Housley won a pair of singles matches over Rose Fort and Enterprise before falling in the semifinals to St. Andrews.
“I’m so very proud of the hard work that these young men and women put in to get the chance to play for a state championship,” Nettleton coach Farren Young said. “Annalyn has done amazing things in the four years that she’s played. She finished second in the state last year in girls’ doubles, and she finished in the top four this year in singles. She’s getting recognition from colleges, which shows how hard she’s worked, and I can’t say enough about how proud I am of her.”
For Aberdeen, Karenea Hayes and Chris Holliday fell in the first round of their singles matches, while the boys' doubles teams of Amari Parks, Wallace Byars, Michael Walker and Matthew Thompson also fell in the first round.
Both girls' doubles teams of Nadia Cox, Ambria Walters, Haley Fears and Kylie Daniel also dropped matches in the first round.
“This season was historical with winning the district championship, hosting the first round of the team state competition and then having all seven individual teams competing at individual state,” Aberdeen coach Micah Burnett said. “Congratulations to all the entire team on their accomplishments because it is a true testament to their character and work ethic.”