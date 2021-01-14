ABERDEEN – Amory’s second-straight Monroe County tournament championship didn’t come easy on Saturday afternoon.
A day off a win in the final 30 seconds against Aberdeen, Hatley gave the Panthers a late test, but Amory prevailed in the final minute with a 44-40 victory.
“We have a veteran group of guys that should know how to win,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “I think that’s what we leaned on more than anything because our typical game plan wasn’t happening. It’s a credit to Hatley because they did exactly what they wanted to do and made us earn everything we got today. Hats off to them. We’re happy to come out with a win because it’s always good to win the county tournament, and hopefully we can lead this momentum back into our division season.”
The Panthers had a slow start, leading 9-6 at the end of the first. Malik White scored four early points, while Gray Thornton added a layup and CD Bolton sank a three for the Panthers. Markhel Hunt had four of Hatley’s six points in the first, and Luke Moffett scored the game-opening basket.
Amory was able to go up by eight at 16-8 after back-to-back threes from Bolton, but Jaxon Knight cut it to five twice for Hatley.
Hatley responded late in the quarter, getting to within two at 20-18 at the half when Hunt put in five straight points that included a buzzer-beater three to end the second.
Jamerison Martin ignited the Panthers to open the third with two straight drives to the basket, and he and Malik White helped open up a 32-24 advantage going into the fourth.
Hunt, Tyler Dabbs and Jaxon Knight got Hatley to within five before a pair from the line from Martin pushed it back to 38-31 with 3:35 to go. Dabbs sank a three, and Luke Moffett and Hunt continued the 7-0 run to tie the game with 1:11 to go.
Martin retook the lead with a layup for Amory and hit a pair from the line to make it 42-38. Hunt cut it to a one-possession game again with his basket with 22 seconds left, but Martin was good from the line again to seal the win.
“That was big for him, and he’s done a lot of stuff for us obviously,” Pearson said. “He really put us on his back in the second half and made some plays.”
Martin led all scorers with his 18 points for Amory, while Hunt had 15 points and Knight scored 13 for Hatley.
“Coming over here to this big gym at Aberdeen is always interesting for shooters,” Pearson said. “It’s a good experience for us to maybe learn from that because if we get the chance to play in the playoffs, we will get some gyms like that too.”
Girls championship: Amory 72, Aberdeen 27
Amory dominated from start to finish to claim the girls’ championship for the second time in three seasons.
“Our defensive intensity and pressure is really what made the difference in my opinion,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We finally started the game like we wanted to start. We have had some slow starts, but we got off the bus ready to play today, and our defense turned into our offense. That’s when we’re at our best when we’re getting steals and finishes on the other end.”
Amaya Trimble and Emma Kate Wright staked the Lady Panthers to a 7-0 lead before Olivia Randle put Aberdeen on the board with 5:07 left in the first. Three straight three-point plays by Jayda Sims and Amiya Robinson opened the advantage to 22-6 to close the first quarter.
Robinson scored another seven points in the second quarter, and Jillian Cox added a three-point play to make it 38-11 midway through. Kierstyn Riddle drained a three, and Taylor Harrison hit a pair from the line to cut it to 38-16 at the half.
Tyquashia McMillian opened the third with a basket for Aberdeen, but Cox, Wright and Jatavia Smith stretched the lead to 25 at 45-20. Smith and Trimble each scored late in the third, and Amory still led 52-22 after Harrison’s free throws for the Lady Bulldogs closed the quarter.
Wright, Smith, Sims, Imani Taylor, Sasha Burdine, Ashanti Smith, Amarys Trimble and Ashanti Berry all scored for Amory in the fourth, and McMillian and Tamiya Stewart did for Aberdeen.
“I thought we executed great,” Newell said. “We had contributions from just about everybody, 1 through 13. I was proud of both groups because when the younger group came in, they played like we have been teaching them. We’re really starting to gel together at the right time of the season.”
Three Lady Panthers were in double figures – Robinson with 13 points, Trimble with 11 and Smith with 10.
Friday night at Hatley
(B) Hatley 54, Aberdeen 50: Hatley opened up an early lead and had to hang on in the end. Markhel Hunt and Jaxon Knight combined to put Hatley up 15-5 at the end of the first quarter on a hot start.
In the second, Javian McMillian had a couple of threes to cut it to five, but Knight and Hunt had back-to-back layups and Tyler Dabbs sank a three to close the first half with Hatley up 31-18.
Bryston Jenkins scored first for Aberdeen in the third, and he and Cordrell Barker cut it to single digits before Dabbs answered for Hatley. Jeremiah White had a couple of dunks late in the quarter with his last basket cutting it 39-35 going into the fourth.
Malik Williams and White tied the game to open the final quarter, but Hunt and Dabbs retook the lead for Hatley. Five straight points from Luke Moffett that included a three gave Hatley a six-point lead at 49-43 with 1:53 to go. Tae Johnson sank a three, and McMillian tied the game once again at 50-all, but Knight put in a game-winning layup with 27 seconds left and Hunt sealed it with two free throws.
Knight’s 21 points led all scorers, followed by 18 from Hunt and 10 from Moffett. McMillian paced Aberdeen with 11 points, and White added 10 points.
(G) Aberdeen 51, Hatley 42: Aberdeen started the game on a 10-0 run, thanks to threes by Jamia Johnson and Tyquashia McMillian and another four points from Kierstyn Riddle. Hatley fought back to go ahead 11-10 on a pair of Kenlee Wilkinson free throws, six points from Chloe Wilbanks and a layup by Lexi Miller.
Emma Rose Thompson and Peyton Wilkinson helped open the lead to five, but Riddle cut that to two after a steal from Olivia Randle. Gracie Dillard and Brooklyn Owen stretched Hatley’s lead back out to nine at 26-17 before Johnson’s two free throws ended the first half.
Aberdeen went on a 13-0 run, which included a three from Taylor Harrison, to start the third to go up 32-26. Kenlee Wilkinson ended that run with 5:11 left in the quarter, but Randle answered her with a pair of threes. Miller, Wilkinson and Haley Brooke Hadaway helped cut it to two at 40-38 going into the fourth.
Johnson sank a three, and Riddle, McMillian and Harrison were all able to score down the stretch to extend Aberdeen’s lead. Johnson led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points, followed by 12 from Riddle and 10 from McMillian. Miller’s 9 points were tops for Hatley.
Thursday at Smithville
(G) Aberdeen 44, Smithville 38: The two teams were locked in a defensive battle in the first quarter that ended in a 5-5 tie after Orlandria Smith hit a three for Smithville. Aberdeen jumped out to a 21-12 halftime lead, thanks to Jamia Johnson’s trio of threes, but the Lady Noles fought back to take the lead in the third as Smith had 10 points and Kamilah Ware put in a basket to end the quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Smithville 16-9 in the fourth to grab the win as Gabrielle Holiday, Tyquashia McMillian and Kierstyn Riddle gave them the lead. McMillian paced Aberdeen with 12 points as Riddle added 10. Smith led all scorers with her 19 points, and Abby Robertson had 10 for Smithville.
(B) Aberdeen 64, Smithville 47: The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead, and the Seminoles were never able to catch up, only cutting it to as few as 11 points in the third.
Jenari Bell finished with 21 points to lead Aberdeen, followed by Cordrell Barker with 19 and Javian McMillian with 11 points. Khirei Standifer had 17 points and Blake Williams added 14 for Smithville.
Thursday at Hamilton
(G) Amory 56, Hamilton 14: Amory jumped out to a 40-0 lead at the half and cruised in the third and fourth quarters. Jatavia Smith with 9 points and Laney Howell with 8 were the Lady Panthers’ leading scorers.
Laney Harrington led Hamilton with 6 points. Lowery Taylor, Kaylee Joslin and J’Kyla Jones also scored for the Lady Lions.
(B) Amory 70, Hamilton 43: Charleston Wallace paced the Panthers with 13 points, while Drew Keeton and CD Bolton scored 9 and Jamerison Martin, Gray Thornton and Malik White had 8 each. Rye Howard scored 9 and Zach Crawford had 8 points for Hamilton.