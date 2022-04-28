Monroe County track teams continued their success this season as all five teams advanced with one or more athletes representing them at this week’s state championship.
Amory, Aberdeen, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville will all compete at Pearl on Saturday at the state championship meet.
Amory
The Amory track team saw a lot of success at the North half meet as they qualified for state in 12 different events. Amory’s boys finished third overall, while the girls placed ninth overall.
“It was a great day for a great group of kids,” Amory coach Steve Griffin said. “These athletes have put in the work from day one and it’s showing up in a mighty way. Words cannot describe the pride we have for all who competed and gave their all at North half. I’d like to give a big thanks to our parents and athletic director Chad Williams who made the trip to cheer us on.”
For the girls, Jayla Spratt won the 100-meter hurdles, while Cassidy Talley placed fourth in the long jump and the 200-meter dash. In the 400-meter dash, Adriana Buckingham finished fifth, while Teariana Hodges placed sixth.
On the boys’ side, Jalyn Nathan placed first in the shot put, while Ja’Tavious Ward won the long jump and high jump. James Conner also finished fifth in the shot put, while Jarvon Davidson placed eighth in the long jump.
Hayden Dozier finished second in the discus, while Kyle Dykes placed second in the 1,600-meter run. Jaurquez Ivy finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, and Dylan Cooper placed sixth in the 400-meter dash.
In the 800-meter run, Noah Coker finished third, Dykes placed sixth and Sutton Payne came in eighth place. The boys’ relay team of Ivy, Artillious Small, Cooper and Charleston French finished third in the 4x100-meter relay, while the team of Cooper, Tayshaun Smith, Dykes and Ivy placed fourth.
Aberdeen
Chris Holliday will represent Aberdeen at state after winning the 400-meter dash at North half last weekend.
“I’m extremely proud of Chris because he works hard every single day and does everything I’ve ever asked,” Aberdeen coach Jaylon Fair said. “Everything that’s coming his way is well deserved for sure, and I cannot wait to see him compete. Hopefully, he’ll come out on top.”
Hamilton
Hamilton qualified for state in six events for the girls and three events for the boys at North half on Friday.
Liberty Hughes finished first in the high jump, while Paris Flanery won the 400-meter dash. Jayce Randle placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, and Hughes also finished third in the 200-meter dash.
The girls’ relay team placed second in the 4X200 relay and fourth in the 4X100 with Cam Danner, Randle, Hughes, Flanery and Zakia Dobbs participating in the two teams.
For the boys, Jacourey Miller finished second in the 200-meter dash, and the boys' relay teams consisting of Johnathan Hughes, Willie Green, Kyzer Verner, Miller and Shaness Lee placed second in the 4x200 relay and fourth in the 4x100.
Hatley
Hatley qualified for state in two events as Banks Smith placed fourth in the discus, while Riley Ross finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Smithville
Mikayla Wall will represent Smithville at state after placing third in the 300-meter hurdles at North half.
“I’m super proud of Mikayla,” Smithville coach Jeremy Lucius said. “She had a hiccup on the last hurdle in this race last year at North half, so this would have been her second trip to state in a row. Coach Brian McCollum suggested that I put her in this event last year, and she’s done really well. She’d be the first to tell you that it may not be her favorite event, but when the race starts, you can see the competitiveness all over her face. It’s a grueling race, and it takes mental toughness, but it’s perfect for her.”