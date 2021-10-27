I have to admit that when four of our schools chose to begin volleyball programs last school year, I couldn’t have expected to see a new sport embraced this quickly.
After all, volleyball replaced slow-pitch softball at these schools, and I always think of Monroe County as the reigning monarch of softball.
Those four volleyball programs also had to contend with COVID in not just their first years of existence but a good bit at the beginning of this school year as well. In fact, it seemed overall that it was more of a problem for them this season than last.
But overall, Hamilton, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville have all hit the volleyball courts with full force, not making excuses for their programs being new. It’s helped that really strong coaches have been put into place, and they have been able to get some of the best athletes from other sports, such as softball and basketball, to participate. I have even joked with Deon that learning the names and faces of these volleyball players will help him in the spring when he sees the majority of them on the softball field.
One huge measure of success with a program is making the postseason and over the last two years, all of those teams have had a playoff berth with Hamilton winning its first round game this year, a huge building block for that program. The Lady Lions have also won their division in both seasons and only had a handful of losses, already putting themselves on the map as a strong young program.
Nettleton made its first postseason last year, despite dealing with quarantine issues, and Hatley and Smithville both did the same this year after dealing with the same. Hatley even overcame a 2-0 deficit in its playoff game to nearly come away with a huge win.
All of these teams have been fairly young over their first couple of years with tons of younger players returning and continuing to help build those programs.
Of course, Amory has led the way in volleyball success, seeing their program get better and better over the last several years. They have won their division the last two seasons, won a playoff game this year and went toe to toe with some of the best programs in 3A over the last few years.
They lost several starters from last season but got a great hire right before the season in Shay Ashford and came away with another really strong year.
What’s been the most fun to see over the last couple of years is how volleyball has been embraced by players, families, coaches and fans.
Gyms have been packed out at almost every volleyball game we’ve covered this year, a lot of times with some rowdy student sections cheering their girls along. It’s been great to see how much so many of the student bodies have embraced the new sport as well, while learning it along the way.
New players have really embraced volleyball. You’ve seen girls like Orlandria Smith, who has spent so much of her time wreaking havoc on opponents on the basketball court, translate her athleticism and aggressiveness into being a talented volleyball player in just one season, and I have seen so many seniors over the last couple of years fall in love with the sport.
So many of them have talked about how much they wish they had been able to play it earlier in high school. It quickly became one of their favorite sports, despite the fact that it didn’t last long.
It’s up to all the younger girls that all these teams have returning, and I know many of them are already looking forward to next season.