As the popularity of volleyball continues to rise across the county, our teams continue to give us a lot to cheer about.
On Saturday, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville accomplished something that had never been done before in the programs’ history, winning a first-round playoff match to advance to the second round. The road to reaching this milestone was not easy for either team, but that is what made the journey more memorable.
Last year, Hatley earned itself a playoff spot after winning three straight division games. The Lady Tigers ran into a tough opponent in Water Valley for their first-round match, but they did not go down without a fight.
Hatley pushed the match to five sets after falling 2-0 and almost came away with a big win. The Lady Tigers took this loss and grew from it as they reached the playoff again this year and picked up a 3-0 win over Byhalia.
The Lady Noles also got a glimpse of playoff action last year, but they ran into the defending 1A state champion in Ingomar for their first-round matchup. Smithville fought hard, but was unable to fend off the state champions.
Smithville got its second chance in the postseason this year after a solid season and excelled in the moment. The Lady Noles cruised to a 3-0 victory against Ashland for their first playoff win.
After missing the playoffs last year, the Nettleton Lady Tigers came into this season determined to make the playoffs, and they took full advantage of the moment when they got there. Nettleton dominated in a 3-0 win over Holly Springs for its first-ever playoff win in the three-year program.
These three teams were not the only ones that achieved something special this season as Amory and Hamilton both managed to win their division for the third year in a row. The Lady Lions also finished the regular season with the best record in their program’s history at 17-1.
This accomplishment also gave both teams home-court advantage in their second-round matchups against Kossuth and Biggersville.
Amory Christian volleyball has also strung together yet another solid season and could be on the verge of going undefeated once again.
For some, it may have been difficult to determine how well some of these teams would have performed this season, but to me, the writing was already on the wall. With all the success this year, I can only imagine how far some of these teams may go next year.
