COVID has changed up recruiting this year, but that didn’t slow things down for Jay Hampton this past week when Mississippi State offered him on Wednesday night and he signed with the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Hampton had been reeling in the offers for the last few months, but this week he finally got the one that he had been waiting on, and it was easy to see why his decision was a quick one.
The last couple of seasons, we have seen Hampton really emerge as a playmaker, and we knew that he was going to get a special opportunity to play at the next level.
It’s like I said on Friday to someone, that Hampton’s signing with MSU is a big day not only for him, but for Amory and its entire program. The Panthers had an incredible season, and it paid off with one of their stars signing an SEC scholarship.
I was discussing it with several coaches, and best we can figure it out, Hampton is the first football Panther to sign an SEC scholarship out of high school in the last 20 years. He’s the first Amory athlete since Addie Forbus signed with Ole Miss in 2013, so these opportunities don’t come around very often.
I have spoken of the talent in the Class of 2021 several different times, and we’re starting to see that come to fruition in signings and offers.
Just in the last few weeks, I have covered signings for Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt and Sarah Raper with Northeast baseball and Blue Mountain golf respectively and Aberdeen’s Jamiyah Hoskins with ICC basketball. A few seniors that have already committed or signed are Amory’s Jamerison Martin with ICC basketball, Amory’s Riley Adams with Blue Mountain golf and Hatley’s Eli Carter with Covenant College baseball. Hopefully when school comes back in the spring, we’ll have their signing days to honor them as well.
And still on the football trail, the last few weeks, I have seen a handful of guys posting about offers, so I’m really looking forward to Signing Day in February to see what happens for the rest of our football guys. I can see it being an active day across the county, and even in plenty of other sports, there are several kids with the potential to play at the next level. I can see plenty more signings as we finish out the school year.
Also, it’s not the Class of 2021, but Nettleton junior Jackson Cheek also committed this past week to UNA to play baseball, which is another DI program. I think no one will be surprised too if he ends up on the gridiron kicking when he gets to Florence as well.
The pandemic has changed the way things go in recruiting – a dead period has been going in Division I since it started, so it’s not like kids have been able to go for visits to those schools.
The good thing is that coaches are still doing what they have to do to adapt and scout out talent at all levels, and it’s great to see that pay off for the talent in our county.