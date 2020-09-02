At the beginning of the week, we had five scrimmage games scheduled. Once the dust settled on Friday night, it turned out only one of those was played.
First, on Tuesday, Hamilton found out its opponent, Mantachie (also Smithville’s Week 1 opponent), was dealing with a few cases of COVID-19 and would have to quarantine for two weeks. That eliminated two games in our area with Hamilton’s scrimmage and Smithville’s home game scheduled for this Thursday.
Then we knew that the rain left over from Hurricane Laura would possibly impact some scrimmages, and that’s what happened on Friday to Aberdeen’s scrimmage with Okolona and Smithville and Hatley’s against each other.
Nettleton found out their scrimmage, which had been pushed back to Saturday, was canceled late on Friday due to a positive case, and hopefully the problem will be limited to just one player and their season can begin this week on time.
I guess it’s just an example of how we are going to have to go with the flow and roll with the punches this season. If this week had been regular games instead of scrimmages, then it’s likely the games that were canceled because of the weather would have either been played or gotten moved up or back one. But we know there are going to be weeks that teams get quarantined because of the virus, and while I hope that those are few and far between, we have to adjust when that happens as well.
It’s definitely a tough situation for not only those teams but the ones they play as well. Right now, Smithville has been searching for a Week 1 opponent to replace Mantachie, but they haven’t found one yet, which means the Noles could be going into their first division game against Noxapater with no game experience so far under their belts. We know division play is the games that count the most, but no one wants to play your first one without any other game action beforehand.
Our lone team that did get to play this week was Amory, which picked up a 17-7 win over Mooreville in its scrimmage. The Panthers were missing three of their key skill players but still had a pretty good night in their two quarters of action.
Just like all of our football coaches have had to be flexible to all the changes for this season and the unexpected happening, I have had to be the same way this week. Even going into Friday, there were four football games planned and just one was played. Hence, all the updates on the other teams you see in this section.
The pandemic has forced me to be creative for over five months now, so adjusting on the fly isn’t really anything new. I figure as long as we are playing, then we can make all the adjustments needed.
The real bummer of the week for me was that with Hatley and Smithville canceling, I didn’t have time to make it to Amory’s game at Mooreville, so covering football – something I have been looking forward to for all these months – has to wait one more week.
I guess if I have waited this long for my chance to see some football in person, I can wait one more week. I know it will be worth the wait.