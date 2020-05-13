Coming off his first College World Series appearance as head coach at Auburn, Butch Thompson, originally from Wren, had high expectations for the 2020 season full of success with the Tigers.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought that to a crashing halt in March as first the season was suspended, then the College World Series was canceled before the SEC followed suit and canceled all its spring sports.
For Auburn, which was playing a baseball game on a Wednesday and then saw its athletes go home on a Saturday, the situation escalated quickly. Thompson said he didn’t grasp the gravity until his season was brought to a halt.
“You knew there was talk and you could read the news and get a little bit of information. I didn’t sense that it could be like this so many weeks later,” Thompson said. “When baseball season gets started, you get so consumed and focused on what you are doing. We had that Wednesday game, and between the game and batting practice, you’re on the field for about six hours. When it ended, we met with the team and administrators, and they said, ‘A lot happened while y’all played that game.’”
The following day, the Tigers’ weekend series with Texas A&M was canceled, and by Friday, the teams were no longer allowed to practice.
“Decisions were made quickly. Once Saturday happens and your team is disbanded right in the middle of the season, it’s just about everybody getting home safely and following directions,” Thompson said. “I’ve never been in this situation before or seen anything like it. It’s not just Auburn or college baseball not playing – it’s everybody from us to Amory, ICC, the Boston Red Sox. Nobody is playing anything.”
Thompson said the day the College World Series was canceled was the moment it really brought the crisis home.
“At first we were trying to be optimistic and hoping it would all subside, but that was like letting air out of the balloon,” he said. “That one move told us all that this is real. Everybody has their tipping point, and that was ours in college baseball to say, ‘Hey Houston, we have a problem.’”
Auburn had five seniors coming back on the roster that made it to the CWS in Omaha in 2019 and brought in a top 10 recruiting class. Thompson said he thought he was a year ahead of schedule in reaching his goal of going to Omaha.
“That’s always our goal and our reason for playing. We were rolling, and when this happened, I went through stages. I was trying to be fatherly first and make sure everyone got home safe,” he said. “Step 1, I was stunned and bewildered. I was disappointed and hurting, and mostly I wondered what I could do for our guys and how could I console them. The next step was more about what I want to be about, and that’s getting back on the attack. Let’s figure out what we can do, and get our minds wrapped around that the best is yet to come. People and teams who are on the attack end up being the real winners.”
One of the situations Thompson has had to wrap his mind around as a head coach is roster management for next season.
The NCAA allowed all spring sports athletes to get their year of eligibility back, but that brings its own complications with playing time, amount of scholarship money offered and changes to this year’s Major League Baseball draft.
Last week, it was reported that MLB was cutting the draft back to five rounds, instead of the usual 40. That could mean some college seniors aren’t drafted or that some juniors who were expecting to go pro might find themselves coming back to school as well.
“My heart hurt for all seniors, college or high school, when things were shut down, because you want them to have the chance to win or lose their last game. It was a great first step to allow them another year, and every school has to figure that out. It’s a decision for every player and their family,” Thompson said. “I have five seniors, and they could think about it in five different ways. I want to help them out all I can, set them up to get their master’s if they come back, but ultimately it’s their decision. The SEC isn’t a senior-driven league, so you also have to think about what your juniors are going to do. That’s your biggest class on any team, and I think all coaches are figuring out which juniors are coming back and which ones are going to sign Major League contracts.”
From a distance
Recruiting and coaching from a distance is another challenge coaches are currently facing. Thompson has had Zoom meetings with his players, including one featuring former Auburn Tiger and MLB pitcher Tim Hudson talking with his pitching staff. On the recruiting front, he has done virtual tours to show recruits the facilities at Auburn.
“It helps also having relationships with recruits that were built before the coronavirus, like we have had a couple of international players commit,” he said. “Moving forward I think you’re going to see more of us using this technology, and there will be things we take out of this that we aren’t going to let go. It might get back to how things are smaller and we stay more locally and regionally with our recruiting.”
Thompson still sees a bright future ahead for college baseball and knows that Auburn’s fans will be looking forward to getting back to their field in 2021.
“This was our first year to sell out the stadium, and our fan base at Auburn has been behind everything,” he said. “Our people have been amazing, and that’s really reassuring and uplifting for a coach. I just worry about if tuition is missing from these smaller schools because I have coached at the junior college level, at small NAIA schools. I know what a real budget looks like, and it’s going to be needed for people who love their programs to rally behind them.”
With younger athletes not able to play as well with sports shut down right now, Thompson encourages them to work on finding their identity outside the game.
“We have heard adults say that playing ball is what you do, but it’s not who you are. You have to ask yourself, ‘Who are you? What are you left with?’ and really connect to your identity,” Thompson said. “What I would love for a young person to understand is that there’s more to you than ball, and you will play it again. Find some depth to your identity and then prepare because we are going to play again. Understand the value of human touch, and be good to people. Don’t skim past your relationships because we won’t all be together forever. Don’t be thinking about getting out of this, but think about making the best out of this situation.”