I don’t have any problem saying it – I’m a nerd.
I was a nerd growing up in that bookwormy sense, and I’m a nerd now in that some of the strangest things make me happy – like that time of the year when it’s time to visit all of our football coaches and begin doing season previews.
As you hopefully read in Deon’s column last week, we took care of that already. Being even the slightest bit out of tune on all things sports related in Monroe County feels strange, but yet at times over the past year, that’s been a product of the change in my full time job.
Making these preview visits, I felt like I was back visiting a second home of sorts or getting reacquainted with an old, dear friend. I may have had to ask a coach to repeat a name or two a little more often than maybe I would have at this time last year, but at the end of the week, I felt like I knew a lot more than when it began and I was ready for football to start in less than a month.
Here’s just the first thing that comes to mind for each team when I think about our visits.
For Aberdeen, the consistency of Alex Williams and his staff is really paying off. This staff came in when the Bulldogs were already coming off a couple of lackluster seasons, and with their youth, it didn’t get any better over the next two that saw them combine for just two wins. They tripled that total in 2021, and when I stood on the sidelines in their second-round playoff loss to North Panola, it reminded me a lot of some really good Aberdeen teams I had covered in years past. This staff has gained the trust of a large senior class and kept it intact, and I’m a firm believer that there are a lot more wins to come this year.
Defending North half champ Amory doesn’t really have any weak spots – returning quarterback, running back and all the rest of their skill guys, plus the majority of their guys back on defense. Last year, we saw them flying under the radar to start the year and then pull off an incredible run to the state championship game. This year, they aren’t going to sneak up on anybody, but I think their coaching staff and large group of experienced seniors are ready to handle those expectations.
Hamilton might have been the interview that I walked away the most surprised after – I have to admit that I think I forgot just how many pure athletes they are bringing back after losing a small but pretty talented senior class last year. The really exciting thing is that plenty of these guys aren’t seniors, so we get to continue to see guys like Kyzer Verner and Jacourey Miller to grow. When you combine that with an incoming freshman class that saw a lot of success in junior high, the future’s bright there.
New Hatley coach Seth Lee has me excited for what’s to come there because I can see him providing some much needed consistency to that program. The Tigers fell on tough times last year, losing most of their offensive production from the two years before, but they also broke in two new quarterbacks in Josh Griffin and Logan Brown and have some young guys coming up that their staff is high on.
Nettleton, for me, is one of the biggest wild cards. They struggled in some close losses last year and lost a big group of seniors, but they have bounced back and looked really good this summer. Freshman quarterback Braylen Williams is going to have the weapons to throw to in Zavian Dilworth and Anteron Venson – I’m a firm believer that they are as talented as any other receivers in our area. The Tigers will look to shore up on the defensive side, which seemed to be their Achilles’ heel last year.
It’s going to be a young Smithville team – just one senior but a huge group of juniors. In the past, we’ve seen some similar large classes like that really step up and do some big things, including last year’s group. If this class can blossom like some of those in the past, that’s going to be big for the Noles this year and more so next year.
Just like every other year, there’s something to be excited about with all six groups. Now it’s time to see them get going on the practice field next week.
