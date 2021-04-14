Smithville’s domination of division opponent Wheeler this week included an added bonus as senior Remington Dabbs’ set the single-game strikeout record with a 19 strikeout last Tuesday night in the Noles’ 9-0 win.
Dabbs threw 93 pitches with 72 strikes, allowing just two hits and no walks.
Smithville took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third with a bases-loaded walk to Carson Spann, a sacrifice fly from Presley Keebler and an RBI single by Dayton Hipps.
The Noles extended it to 7-0 in a four-run fourth inning that included an RBI double by Spann and an RBI single from Keebler.
Drew Gideon added a groundout to score a run in the fourth, and Clay Tacker singled and scored on a passed ball in the sixth.
The Noles finished off the division sweep with an 8-0 win on Friday night behind Peyton Nanney’s shutout. He allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out seven in his complete-game win.
Smithville went up 1-0 in the first with back-to-back singles by Keebler and Hipps and broke loose for a big inning in the third.
Tacker picked up the first RBI of the frame with a bases-loaded walk, and Gideon followed him up by doing the same.
Brayden Rowland and Nanney added back-to-back RBI singles to make it 5-0, and Keebler finished off the inning with a base hit that scored two.
Nanney singled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth for the final run.