AMORY – Amory’s new football coach, Brooks Dampeer, has immediate plans to keep the Panthers on their winning track after last year’s deep playoff run.
“My goals right now are to reload and win now. These seniors, it’s their last year, and I want to win right now, no bones about it,” said Dampeer, who was formally introduced as the Panthers’ next head coach on Friday afternoon. “It is time to win. You had an unbelievable, good season last year, and hats off to our staff. I congratulate them and our players earlier when I was speaking to them. We want to continue that.”
Dampeer said coming to Amory checked all the boxes for him and his family, which includes wife, Emily; son, Carter and daughter, Charlie Kate.
“First of all, it’s Amory, and it speaks for itself, and it’s always been a program that you watch, and I have kept up with while I have been in Birmingham. The second thing that stood out was the people, and there’s unbelievable administration here in line,” Dampeer said. “That was definitely intriguing, and the administration I left was amazing, so that was a big box that I had to check. Getting near our family is important with having a 5-year-old and 7-year-old. The last thing stood out is that they compete at the highest level here.”
Dampeer’s father, Charlie, was a long-time head coach at Saltillo, Kossuth, Pontotoc and others, winning 135 games, and currently serves as an assistant coach at Kossuth. Younger brother, Baylor, is the head coach at Houston, and the two will play against each other on Sept. 24.
“I told the kids that you better be ready to lock in because that’s a different kind of personal,” Dampeer joked. “He does a really good job, and he was on my staff at Pell City once, and I’m proud of the job he’s doing there. There’s no doubt that night the sides will be really coached up, and it will be the biggest chess game that you can possibly have in the game of football.”
Amory athletic director Chad Williams said Dampeer’s vision for the football program stood out.
“Coach Dampeer came in and had a great vision. I thought he showed confidence when he was telling us, and he won it over,” Williams said. “The Dampeer name is established, and his name is there. I think he’s going to do a great job, and we’re just looking for as much support for him as we can possibly get.”
Dampeer replaces Allen Glenn, who left after five seasons and a 37-24 record to be the head coach at Petal back in February.
“I know that I am following a lot of great coaches here, and I appreciate Coach Glenn, who reached out and we spoke the other day,” Dampeer said. “You have no bigger fan of Amory football and athletics than he is, so I was proud to talk to him. He and my brother coached on the staff at Saltillo together.”
With spending the last 12 seasons in Alabama, Dampeer’s assistant coaching stops include Spain Park, Daphne and Pell City, where he was the offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach. He has been head coach at St. Clair County, Alabama, for the last two seasons. He was an assistant there the two years prior to that, helping lead the Fighting Saints to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2017 as offensive coordinator.
His career head coaching record is 17-35, and St. Clair has been 1-19 over the last two seasons.
“The past couple of years, we have been on some tough times. There’s no bones about it, and I don’t hide that,” Dampeer said. “One thing I’m proud about is during those tough times, we went from dressing 49 kids in semifinal games to dressing 72 guys out last season. We grew and had 10 men on our staff that pulled the rope the same way.”
Amory finished the 2020 season with a 9-2 record, going all the way to the third round of the playoffs. The Panthers lose several key offensive pieces, and Dampeer said his first goal is finding a quarterback.
“We’ll be after that fast. I’m sure there will be some guys that will do a good job, and offensively, I will call the offense and be the quarterback coach. We will be physical and innovative offensively, but we will cater to what the quarterback’s abilities and strengths are,” he said. “Defensively, I think Coach Shoup has done a very good job, and we will be lining correctly and winning before the snap and then we are going to get to the football and be mad when we get there. Not to be last, but super important is the special teams and we want that to be our edge even.”
The Panthers expect to jump right into their spring football program in the near future and also to utilize their time in the summer in preparing for the upcoming season.
“Our number one goal is be a better Amory football program at the end of spring. We will get after it and do a bunch of identifying and evaluating during that time, but we will get after each other,” Dampeer said. “The fun part is playing the game, so I want them to experience that, and that’s a reward for all you did in the offseason. Summer time, we will have a lot of install going on. We’ll get a lot done but be efficient with our time. There’s still some kid inside high school players, so we will be very efficient in what we do and get a lot done.”
Dampeer said he asks three things of his players.
“What do I expect from them is that you have to be committed to communication, committed to academics and committed to giving your best effort,” he said. “If we get that out of our kids, they are going to be successful way beyond Friday nights. “
He also looks forward to building community support through relationships with his players.
“The way you do that is that you win the kids, and I truly believe that the way we will treat them and care for them will be seen every day when they go home,” Dampeer said. “We want their best, and I told them sometimes that’s putting an arm around you and telling you heck of a job and other days, it’s putting an arm around you and saying hey, you have more in you. I think to be a good leader you have to be truthful, and we’re going to push our kids to be the best they can. We are fired up about the community support. They want to win, so do we, and they love our football. We’re excited about it.”