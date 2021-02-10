Nettleton linebacker Marcus Thomas made a big decision last spring, choosing to come back for his senior year instead of graduating early.
Thomas’ decision had to do with a desire to play college football, and that paid off on Wednesday as he signed with Pearl River Community College.
“This really paid off for me because now I don’t have to pay for school,” Thomas said. “I can pay to go later on, but now I don’t have to.”
Thomas said when he visited Pearl River, he immediately felt at home.
“When the coaches came and met us, he was smiling so hard, and he greeted me,” he said. “He gave me a big hug and a handshake and all that, and it looked like a great place and somewhere I could build. It was nice and made me feel like it was home already.”
Nettleton head coach John Keith, who was hired last spring, made it a priority to talk to Thomas about coming back for his senior year and said he was proud it paid off with him continuing his football career.
Decision pays off
“Any time that this is the end result, it pays off. I told him early on that I couldn’t guarantee him anything or promise him anything but that he was the kind of player we wanted to build our program around,” Keith said. “As highly as everyone spoke about him, he’s the kind of guy we wanted in our program. I was thankful he made the decision to come back because one, he’s a really good football player, but two, the quality of person he is and the kind of leader he is on and off the field.”
Thomas received the honors of the Division 1-3A Defensive Most Valuable Player, a Class 3A first-team all state selection and part of the Daily Journal’s All-Area team in both the last two seasons.
He has totaled 466 total tackles (365 solo), 55 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 16 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and two blocked punts during his career.
“He had to play out of position for us because of what we needed him to do. He was a physical presence for us,” Keith said. “He runs really well, and he will be able to transition and play more on the outside for them. I think his best football is still ahead of him and that he can go down there and develop and be a four-year player. He will continue to grow once he gets in the college weight room, and he has a lot of good football ahead of him.”
Thomas will have to adjust to a position change, moving from inside linebacker to either outside linebacker or safety.
“I am fixing to start working out even more,” he said. “I want to get bigger and work on my footwork and my tackling, especially open-field tackling.”