AMORY – Amory’s defense had another strong game, allowing just a late touchdown, as the Panthers picked up the 21-7 win over Ripley on Friday night.
That win came on the heels of a shutout by the Panthers against Aberdeen in the A-Game the previous week.
“It was rough before, but it’s been good the last two weeks,” Amory linebacker Easton Higginbotham said. “You have to work for it. We know nothing is going to come easy, and I think we’re improving every day at practice and every game. It’s been pretty good.”
The Panthers’ defense had to make its first stand on the opening drive of the game. Ripley running back Jamal Brooks broke free for a 45-yard run to get in the red zone, but Amory held them from there, pushing them back five yards first and forcing a field goal attempt that was no good.
“I told the guys, it’s not a cookie cutter way to win ball games,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “We won the ball game playing defense tonight. We stuffed them all night long and gave up just one big play. I’m proud of our guys because they fought. Things went against us all night long, and we gutted it out. Hopefully we can get a knack for gutting those games out.”
Amory’s offense was hampered by penalties all night, but especially in the first half and wasn’t able to respond until late in the first half to break the scoreless tie.
Charleston French found the end zone from a yard out, and Bryn Camp tacked on the extra point to make it 7-0 with 1:10 left in the second quarter. A couple of big catches by Braxton Griffin helped set up the touchdown.
“Penalties killed us on offense, and we were actually moving the ball really well and shooting ourselves in the foot all night,” Glenn said. “That’s frustrating for us from an offensive standpoint.”
Penalties continued to hurt the Panthers in the second half when a block in the back erased a good punt return by Griffin on the first drive of the third quarter.
Amory finally found the end zone again with 2:43 to go, capitalizing on a fumble on a bad pitch recovered by Walker Maranto.
James Spratt took over at quarterback for Hunter Jones, who battled a couple of injuries on the night, and first broke loose on a 31-yard run, then scored on a 6-yard run to put Amory up 14-0.
“I knew I had to step up in that spot when our quarterback went down,” Spratt said. “It’s nothing new and something we practice every day at practice.”
Ripley scored its lone touchdown of the night on a 52-yard strike from Tristan Vandiver to Sentavius Hunt, but Spratt and the Panthers answered immediately.
Ripley’s try at an onside kick didn’t work, and Spratt broke free for 16 yards on the first play, then raced 34 yards for the touchdown and the 21-7 advantage on the next one.
James Conner sacked Vandiver on Ripley’s ensuing drive to seal the win.
Spratt had eight carries for 109 yards after taking over at quarterback and also had four catches for 31 yards. Griffin was the leading receiver with six catches for 73 yards, while French rushed for 96 yards on 20 carries.
Jones was 10 of 17 passing for 104 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter.
“He went down with a knee first and now a little ankle sprain, but hopefully we can get him back,” Glenn said. “I thought James came in and played really well there. You put a ball in an athlete’s hands and let him go, and that’s what he did.”
Higginbotham led the way with nine tackles, while Shaidon McKinney finished with six. Drew Lockhart, Sam Smaglick and Ja’kobey Cope had five each.
The Panthers get their final non-division test on the road next week, facing New Albany, which is fresh off a dominating 38-7 win over Mooreville.