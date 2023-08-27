PONTOTOC – In a game where two heavy-hitting defenses collided, the Amory Panthers found a way to put a few needed points on the board in the fourth quarter to walk away with a 17-0 win over Pontotoc.
“We talked all week about trying to smother their guys and put a lot of pressure on their new quarterback,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Our defense had their backs against the wall down in Pontotoc territory twice, but they held them out on two field goal attempts. Nathaniel (Walker), Ibn (Ward) and Allen Dobbs all played well on defense. Because our defense played so well, we didn’t force the ball downfield as much offensively in the second half, so I’m really proud of our defensive unit.”
Amory received the ball to start the game but remained in a locked defensive battle for their first two possessions throughout the first quarter. The Panthers gained their third possession of the night shortly after the start of the second, finally breaking the gridlock.
Braden Maranto called for a fair catch starting the Panthers off at the Warrior 49-yard line. The Panthers utilized the running skills of Emmanual Randle to gain another first down, plus nine more yards, to bring up third and one.
Maranto kept it himself and got the ball to the 21-yard line for another Panthers’ first down with 9:42 left before the half. Unable to break through the Warriors’ defense, the Panthers were forced to settle for a 34-yard field goal, taking the lead 3-0 after Kye Dozier’s kick.
The Warriors attempted two field goals before the half but came up short both times, leaving the Panthers on top heading into the final half of play. Despite some impressive completions and runs in the third, the score remained 3-0 until the Panthers continued their third-quarter drive to kick off the fourth quarter with a touchdown run for Randle.
Dozier’s extra point put the Panthers up 10-0 with nearly a full quarter left to play. After a long, but uneventful Warriors’ drive, the Panthers received possession again deep within their own territory.
“It wasn’t a game where we could play a lot on the perimeter because Pontotoc had us outnumbered in a lot of ways out there,” Dampeer said. “We knew that we had to run the ball on the inside to get things done, so I’m proud of our offensive line and backs for finding a way.”
Randle took the handoff and broke several tackles to move Amory from the 17-yard line to the 48-yard line, putting the Panthers in much better field position as they charged down the field.
The Panthers pushed to a third-and-one scenario with 6:50 remaining in the game, and multiple Warriors’ penalties put Amory at first and goal. Maranto’s quarterback keeper placed the ball at the one-yard line before Randle scored his second touchdown of the night.
Another successful extra point attempt from Dozier put the Panthers up 17-0 with only 4:30 left to play. The Warriors were down but not defeated, driving down the field, but they were unable to get on the board before the buzzer.
Randle finished with 115 rushing yards on 17 carries for the Panthers, while Maranto tallied 65 yards on 13 carries.
“We played check-with-me stuff all night, and I probably put us in some tough situations to try and make something happen to get down the field,” Dampeer said. “We knew that Pontotoc was hanging their hat on defense, and they some really strong and physical guys up front that did a good job of playing technique. At the end of the day, we were able to get in a multiple running back set and tried to run the ball right at them. That really paid off in that type of ball game.”
