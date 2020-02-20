BOONEVILLE – The Amory Panthers fought back from a double-digit halftime deficit to force overtime with Booneville in the Division 1-3A championship on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils, however, prevailed in overtime as Bryton Smith’s three-pointer with nine seconds left gave them the 63-60 victory and the tournament championship.
“We dug a hole early, and it really had a lot to do with them making shots,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “There’s only so much you can try to do defensively and try to throw them off balance a little bit. I told the guys to keep fighting, that they worked really hard to get on this stage, and I was proud of them. I thought they performed, showed a lot of heart and a lot of fight.”
Amory led early thanks to three-pointers by Charleston Wallace and Jamerison Martin, but Booneville put in the last nine points of the first to go up 16-11.
Martin scored first in the second to get back to within three, but that would be as close as the Panthers got after an 11-0 Booneville run midway through. Martin sank back-to-back threes to cut it to eight before Trey McKinney’s layup gave the Devils a 31-21 advantage at the half.
Drew Keeton hit a three coming out the break, and Martin made back-to-back ones again a few seconds later to get to within three. Josh Dukes answered his second one, but Martin made another right after. Wallace sank a trey of his own to get the Panthers to within two before a quick 5-0 run by the Devils. Isaiah Thompson dunked to cut it to five, but Dukes hit another three to close the quarter with Booneville up 48-40.
Keeton’s three and Thompson’s four straight points opened the fourth to make it a one-point game. Martin tied the game with his final three of the night, and Malik White gave Amory a brief lead with 3:54 to go. Smith put Booneville back up, but Amory answered with a jumper from Martin and a three from Thompson to lead 56-53. The Devils had a 5-0 run of their own to retake the lead, but Keeton hit a short jumper to tie it at 58-all and force overtime.
McKinney for Booneville and White for Amory traded baskets to start overtime to keep it tied at 60-60 before Smith’s game-winning three.
Martin finished with 27 points to lead all scorers.
“To come back from eight to start the fourth and get the lead, we had a couple of plays I wish we would have made down the stretch, but you can’t question their heart and I’m proud of them for that,” Pearson said. “There were a lot of guys stepping up. Sometimes you never really know what you’ve got in some kids until you get in a situation like that and see what kind of plays they make. I thought we proved a lot of things we didn’t know, and maybe even in a loss, we developed a lot of confidence that we can take with us going forward.”
The Panthers blasted division rival Nettleton 66-42 in the semifinals game on Friday night. Thompson paced all scorers with his 24 points, while Martin added another 14 points.
Girls consolation: (G) Amory 41, Booneville 37
The Lady Panthers held off a late Booneville charge that saw the Lady Devils lead briefly midway through the fourth, then tie it in the final minute and a half.
Amory held a 9-5 lead at the end of the first quarter as Jatavia Smith had a three-pointer, and Amaya Trimble, Kimiya Parks and Jillian Cox all had early baskets as well.
Trimble, Amiya Robinson and Jhalia Small pushed the lead out to nine at 16-7 before Booneville drained back-to-back threes to cut it to three at the break.
Smith, Trimble, Small and Parks got the Lady Panthers off to an 8-0 start to the third to extend the lead to 24-13. Laney Howell hit four late free throws, and Cox added one as well as Amory went up 29-17 to end the third.
The Lady Devils opened the fourth with a three and then put in a pair of free throws to cut it to eight. Trimble made one of hers from the line to end the run, but Booneville started another one, this a 7-0 run, to cut it to one at 31-30.
A Jatavia Smith free throw put it back at two, before a pair from the line and another three-pointer pushed Booneville ahead for the first time at 35-32. Trimble’s layup got Amory back to within one, but the Lady Devils answered with a pair of free throws. Emma Kate Wright hit a three to tie it, and Trimble scored the last four points to secure the win.
Trimble’s 13 points were tops for Amory in the win.
Amory won its first round game 54-47 against Alcorn Central last Tuesday to seal a playoff spot as Small scored 21 points and Smith added 11.
The Lady Panthers fell in the semifinals, 77-43, to Kossuth. Smith and Trimble each had 12 points, while Wright added 10 points.