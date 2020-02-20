HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions saw their commanding lead dwindle in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Division 4-1A championship against Vardaman but were able to force overtime, then pull off the 49-48 win in the closing seconds on Friday night.
Tori Harrison’s layup with 14 seconds left in overtime served as the game-winner.
“It was just like a reaction, and I was in the place so I just took it,” Harrison said of her winning basket. “I was in the moment then. We were in foul trouble, myself included, so we had to play a little smarter defensively, and I think we got a little too comfortable in the second half but we pulled it off in the end.”
The Lady Lions led by just three at 11-8 at the end of the first as Alexia Ware had five of those first-quarter points, but they pushed the lead out to double digits in the second. Ware, Kam Johnson, Harrison and Paris Flanery sparked a 9-0 run that made it 20-8, then Harrison’s layup put them up 23-10 at the half.
Vardaman found more success early in the third quarter, but Harrison and Tyra Verner answered both times and Hamilton still led by 10 at 30-20 going into the fourth.
“It wasn’t pretty, and I think when we got that lead, we got comfortable with it and just wanted to pass to pass time and forgot to play basketball,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “It was a mental thing, and we thought we had a lead and had this and just messed it up.”
The Lady Rams put in a pair from the line to cut it to eight to open the fourth, but Johnson sank a three to answer. A 6-1 run cut it to a six-point game, but Harrison was twice able to push it back out to eight. Vardaman cut it to four before a Verner basket. They answered her with a three-point play and then followed Harrison’s layup with a 6-0 run to take their first lead with 30 seconds left. Harrison tied it at 43-all with one free throw, but the Lady Lions missed three other attempts at the line to take the win in regulation.
Harrison scored first in overtime, and Verner hit a key basket with 2:15 left to go up 46-44. Each time, the Lady Rams were able to tie it, and they held a brief lead on a free throw with 48 seconds to go before Harrison’s winner with 14 seconds left.
“Tori couldn’t be as aggressive as she wanted to be because she had four fouls,” Verner said. “She wanted to be in the game at the end, so she sacrificed a little bit on the defensive end because she didn’t want to foul out. She came through for us on the offensive end.”
Harrison’s winning shot was part of her game-high 21 points. Ware also finished in double figures with 10 points.
The Lady Lions reached the championship game with a 59-51 win over Coffeeville in the semifinals on Thursday night. Harrison led the way with 23 points, while Verner chipped in 12 points.
Boys: Lions fall in first-round game
The Hamilton Lions saw their season come to an end in the first round on Tuesday night, falling 59-48 to Vardaman in the elimination game.
“We fought in the last two quarters, but when you’re as young as we are, I felt like we should have pushed the ball up the floor and work to get in the middle,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “Vardaman isn’t a real active team, but they are strong and they beat us on the boards in the first half. I’m proud of my young guys to come out and play.”
The Lions struck first on a basket by Drenon Benson but trailed 10-4 at the end of the first with Zach Crawford scoring the only other points.
Rye Howard and Drenon Benson kept Hamilton within striking distance in the second, and back-to-back baskets by Howard and Crawford put them to within two at 21-19 at the half.
The Rams struck first in the third, but Crawford answered them quickly. A three from B.J. Jones gave the Lions a brief lead, but Vardaman countered with a 10-0 run to go up 33-25. Willie Green ended the run with a three of his own, and Tyques Lindsey and Crawford joined the run to make it a one-point game at 33-32 at the end of the third.
Vardaman extended the lead with a 7-0 run to open the fourth that was finally answered by Collin Holman’s three. Crawford, Lindsey and Howard kept the game within four until a technical foul in the final minute extended it to seven and the Rams iced it at the free-throw line.
Crawford led Hamilton with 13 points, followed by Howard’s 12 points.