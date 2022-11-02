NETTLETON – For the second-straight year, the Amory Panthers sit undefeated at the top of Division 4-3A after a 51-0 win over Nettleton on Thursday.
The Panthers’ offensive attack racked in 423 total yards, while the defense held Nettleton to under 100 yards in the win.
“We left no doubt tonight, and it was a collective effort from these guys,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Nettleton is a very explosive team, but our defense did a good job of shutting them out, and we ran the ball well downhill.”
After their first possession ended in a turnover on downs, an interception by Cameron Haynes gave the ball back to Amory at the 44-yard line. First-down runs by Charleston French and Jatarian Ware set up a three-yard touchdown run by French.
Amory’s lead quickly increased to 16-0 late in the first after a bad snap from Nettleton sailed into the end zone for a safety, and two plays later, French broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run. The Panthers headed into the second quarter with some momentum after a sack by Carter Lundquist ended Nettleton’s short drive.
A pair of runs by French and Ware, plus a completion from Ware to Emmanuel Randle, set up a 14-yard touchdown run by French. Dylan Thompson drilled the extra point to put the Panthers up 23-0 to start the second.
The Tigers found their rhythm on offense with carries by Jay Hawkins and a pair of completions from Braylen Williams to Anterion Venson and Gavin Pargo. Despite moving into Amory’s territory, the drive ended in an interception in the end zone by Dorian Ewings, giving Amory the ball at the 25-yard line.
The Panthers marched down the field after the takeaway with runs by French and first-down completions from Ware to Isiah Smith and Elijah Spratt. French capped the drive off with a nine-yard run for his fourth touchdown of the night, giving Amory a 30-0 lead with two minutes before halftime.
The Tigers gained a little momentum going into halftime after Zavian Dilworth came away with an interception. The Panthers’ defense stuffed Nettleton on its first two possessions of the third, while their offense continued to click.
“We had some alignment bust early on that created some opportunities for Amory, and penalties killed a couple of our drives,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “I’ve got to find a way for us to be more consistent at all three phases because they beat us in every aspect, and we struggled in all three phases.”
Ware punched in a three-yard touchdown run on Amory’s first possession, while French got in for his fifth touchdown on a 13-yard run. Thompson made both extra points to extend the Panthers’ lead to 44-0.
“My O-line did a great job blocking for me, and we executed our gameplan all around,” French said. “It’s always great to hit 1,000 yards (on the season), and I want to thank God for allowing me to do it again this season.”
Nettleton’s next drive ended in the fourth quarter ended in a three and out, while Amory found the end zone again on a three-yard touchdown run by Braden Maranto midway through the quarter.
French eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in this win and tallied 211 rushing yards on 20 carries with five touchdowns. Ware rushed for 47 yards, while Maranto and Randle both added 40 yards on the ground.
“We’ve got Yazoo County at home for our first playoff game, so it’s like a whole new season now,” Dampeer said. “We’ve got to continue to play clean football and take things one week at a time, one day at a time and one play at a time.”
For Nettleton, Williams contributed 33 passing yards and 36 rushing yards, while Hawkins added 17 rushing yards in the loss.
