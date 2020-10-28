BOONEVILLE – Amory overcame a slow start to both the first and third quarters on Friday night but overcame it in the second and fourth to come away with a 31-20 win over Booneville to essentially seal the Division 1-3A championship.
Booneville jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Panthers responded to push ahead at the half, then Amory responded again after the Blue Devils retook the lead to open the third quarter.
“Our defense played about as well as they could. They gave up two explosive plays, but defensively, we have been flying around and playing with great passion,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “Offensively, the first quarter, we about squandered as much as you possibly could, but we got it going a little bit in the second quarter. We were able to kick the field goal right before the half, and that gave us a lot of momentum going into halftime. In the second half, the defense took over the game, and we were able to make plays offensively.”
The Blue Devils capitalized on a miscue on an Amory punt midway through the first as they took a 7-0 lead on a John Daniel Deaton’s 13-yard run.
Deaton came through with a long pass to Carson Nash to set up Booneville’s second score as Kaleb Guy scored on a 16-yard run to make it 14-0.
The Panthers responded with a huge play of their own early in the second as Hunter Jones hit Cameron Haynes for a 54-yard scoring strike to get it to within a one-score game.
The defense came through with a quick stop, and Amory started out the next drive with good field position. Runs by Charleston French and Isaiah Brownlee got the Panthers deep in Booneville territory, and Jones found Will McComb to get in the red zone. French burst through the middle on a 12-yard scoring run, and Bryn Camp tacked on the extra point to tie the game at 14-14.
The Panthers got the ball back quickly with a little over three minutes left on the clock and worked quickly to get another scoring opportunity. T.J. Parks hauled in a couple of big catches, and Jones and French got things going on the ground. The drive stalled on fourth down with just seconds left in the first half, and Camp nailed the 29-yard field goal to give Amory its first lead of the game at 17-14.
“The start of the first half and the start of the second half, we absolutely killed ourselves on offense,” Jones said. “Our defense came through again this week just as well as they did last week. It’s the best Amory defense I have seen in a long time, and they sure came out and showed it tonight.”
The Blue Devils hit the big play on the first play of their opening drive in the third as Jacob Frasier got loose for a 78-yard scoring run to put Booneville up 20-17.
The two teams stayed locked in a defensive battle for the rest of the third quarter. Sam Smaglick recovered a fumble on Booneville’s second possession, but an interception handed them the ball back quickly.
Reece Cantrell came through on the sack to force a quick three and out after that.
Amory finally broke through early in the fourth when French got out ahead of the Booneville defense and raced 55 yards for the go-ahead score with 9:59 to go.
“All year, it’s been that he hasn’t had the night that you thought he would have, but I think it goes back to our offensive line,” Glenn said of French. “They are maturing and playing more football games under the lights, which is huge. Charleston is reaping those benefits from it, but he ran so hard tonight. He got on the perimeter on that one run and showed a little burst there.”
Cashing in
James Conner stuffed Frasier for a loss in the backfield on Booneville’s ensuing possession to help force another three and out, and the offense capitalized again with a drive to ice the win.
Corbin Gillentine hauled in a 20-yard pass from Jones along the right sideline to keep the drive going, then Jay Hampton had the second big third down catch on the possession.
“Hunter put that ball in a place where only Corbin could catch it, and he got it and tiptoed the line. Jay caught the ball, broke a tackle and fell forward for a first down,” Glenn said. “Getting first downs in big situations is huge. I’m just proud of the guys. We had a lot of adversity there in the first half, but our kids fought through it and were able to win.”
French had a 21-yard run to get in the red zone, then Jones hit him for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 left to extend the lead.
“I was open there and just ran. Hunter threw me a good ball, and I caught it,” French said. “Our offensive line did well tonight and that helped me out.”
Hampton came up with an interception that was called back, but the Panthers’ defense sacked Deaton twice to end the game and seal the win.
It marks Amory’s first division title since 2016.
“The last time we won our division, I was in eighth grade,” Jones said. “I don’t think any of us could be happier about this one.”