AMORY – A double-digit lead quickly turned into a catfight in the fourth quarter between these two rivals.
The Nettleton Tigers battled all the way back in the fourth, and Zavian Dilworth topped things off with a clutch basket to give them a 74-73 win over Amory on Friday, claiming the Division 4-3A Tournament championship for the first time in three years and clinching the No. 1 spot.
“Amory is a great team, and I believe if we played them 10 times we’d split because that’s just how good they are,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “I’m proud of my guys because Amory kept landing punch after punch, and we preach all the time that winners are going to get knocked down, but you’ve got to get up. We just kept getting up, and we were fortunate enough to get the last shot off.”
The Panthers pounced on Nettleton to take an 11-4 lead on a basket from Isiah Smith, and Kanye Stevenson increased the lead to double digits with a layup. Nettleton went into the second down 22-13 after a basket from Dilworth.
The Tigers outscored Amory 18-17 in the second, cutting the score down to as much as 34-31 with a basket from Jayden Carruthers, but CD Bolton sent Amory into the half up 39-31 with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Amory continued to hold on to its double-digit lead throughout the third until Nettleton went on a 9-0 run to cut the score to 54-51. Smith dropped in a basket late to give Amory a five-point cushion.
The two teams traded blows to start the fourth, but Nettleton managed to tie things up at 64-64 after a three-pointer from DJ Birks. Jamarion Ball gave the Tigers their first lead since the start of the game with another three-pointer.
After Amare Brown answered to give Amory a two-point lead, a foul away from the ball was called against the Panthers, resulting in a technical foul. Ball knocked down a free throw to bring the Tigers within a point with 1:03 remaining, and Dilworth followed with a basket to give them the lead.
Later in the fourth, DeAndre Blair cashed in on a layup to give Amory a 73-72 lead with a few seconds left on the clock. Dilworth answered in a big way, driving down the lane and scoring a layup to give Nettleton a one-point lead with 2.8 seconds remaining.
“That’s what seniors are supposed to do,” Gardner said. “You’re going to live or die with Zay (Dilworth), and the great thing about it is we have great shooters around him and when Amory didn’t collapse on him, he took it in and made a good shot.”
Anterion Venson finished with a game-high 25 points, Dilworth added 17, Ball tallied 12 and Carruthers contributed 10. For Amory, Brown led with 20, Stevenson followed with 19 and Smith added 13.
“My guys have shown a lot of fight in some of the biggest games of the season, and they’re a special group,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We’re all a little sick over this one but credit to Nettleton for making a lot of shots down the stretch. There were a couple of questionable calls that didn’t go our way down the stretch, and they were rewarded with free throws and that really changed the game.”
(G) Championship: Noxubee Co. 59, Nettleton 38
The Noxubee County Lady Tigers claimed yet another 4-3A championship with a dominant 59-38 win over Nettleton.
“We played a great half, but we ended up running out of gas,” Gardner said. “We came in with a starter out, and we got into foul trouble. Noxubee is a really good team, but I think if we had our whole team, we wouldn’t have run out of gas and could’ve stretched the game out.”
After gaining an 8-2 lead with baskets from Sydnie Harris, Zion Seals and Sharman Mosely in the first, an 8-0 run by Noxubee gave them a two-point lead. Nettleton went into the second up 13-10 after baskets from Zion Seals.
Baskets from Aaliyah Harris, Sydnie Harris and Seals helped Nettleton maintain the lead, but Noxubee found its rhythm late in the second to tie things up at 20-20 and go into halftime up 27-24. Noxubee continued to pile onto its lead in the third, holding Nettleton to only five points in the quarter while scoring 19 points to extend the score to 46-29.
Noxubee’s lead grew to 20 points after a free throw from Krystianna Clark, and the Lady Tigers refused to stop there, outscoring Nettleton 13-9 in the quarter to seal the championship title.
Seals paced Nettleton with 14 points, while Mosely followed with 10 points in the loss.
(B) Thursday: Nettleton 76, Aberdeen 43
Carruthers’s 21-point night helped lead the Tigers to a 76-43 win over Aberdeen on Thursday.
Dilworth also added 13 points in the win, while Hunter Kuhl followed with 12 points. For Aberdeen, Tallie Webber scored a team-high 14 points, while Jermaine Strong added 10 points.
(G) Thursday: Nettleton 76, Hatley 52
Things got a little chippy between these two division foes, but the Nettleton Lady Tigers did not let that phase them, coming away with a 76-52 win over Hatley on Thursday.
Seals finished with a game-high 28 points, Mosely contributed 14 points and Aaliyah Harris added 11 points in the win. Kenlee Wilkinson paced Hatley with 24 points.
(B) Thursday: Amory 65, Noxubee Co. 55
The Panthers gained an early lead and never let up in Thursday’s 65-55 win over Noxubee County. Stevenson led Amory with 19 points, while Brown added 14 points and Bolton finished with 13 points.