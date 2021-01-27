It’s really hard to believe that we have just two weeks left of the basketball regular season. After all, getting to this point with all the obstacles is a win in itself, right?
While that dreaded “C” word and the “Q” one that goes along with it have been the biggest obstacles, since games have really gotten serious the last couple of weeks with everyone in division play, one of the other obstacles has been that, man, some of our teams are in some pretty brutal divisions.
On Friday, we had a huge division showdown between Amory and Nettleton, and that’s a division that is particularly brutal on either side.
On the girls’ side after Friday’s Amory win over Nettleton, Amory sits in third place and Nettleton sits in a three-way tie with Booneville and Alcorn Central. It’s one of those divisions where it feels like anyone can beat anyone else on a given night – Amory proved that last week when they nearly upset Belmont, definitely the favorite in 3A.
On the boys’ side, Amory, Booneville and Nettleton have been neck and neck since division play started for them back in December. Going into Friday night, Amory’s lone division loss had been to Nettleton, while Nettleton’s lone one had been to Booneville. The Panthers put themselves in the driver’s seat by handing Nettleton a second loss (Booneville already has two) and can control their own destiny, but it’s far from over.
Amory travels to Booneville on Tuesday night for a key matchup that would seal the division with a win and still open it up to anyone else with a loss since Booneville and Nettleton still face each other one more time on Friday. That division tournament should be a fun one from both sides.
Smithville’s division is another tough one to navigate. On the boys’ side, there’s two-time defending state champion Ingomar, which handed the Noles their first division loss on Friday. They’re the clear cut favorite in that division, but that No. 2 spot could be anyone’s to claim with Baldwyn losing to Tremont. Smithville still has key road matchups with both teams this week. Their girls have some work to do with losses in the first three division games.
Even though I wasn’t able to cover this one, I had been looking forward to seeing how the rematch with Aberdeen and Hatley would turn out this past week. Both games were some of the best of the county tournament, but this go around, Aberdeen stayed in control on both sides.
This is another pretty tough division, especially on the boys’ side with Houston, Noxubee County and Choctaw County also in the mix. Hatley will have the added bonus of hosting this division tournament.
Division play wraps up over the next week plus, so we have plenty more big games on the horizon.