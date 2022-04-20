AMORY/NETTLETON – In the most anticipated Division 4-3A matchup of the season, Amory and Nettleton split their games, each taking a win at home.
The Panthers won 7-6 last Tuesday on a Walker Maranto walkoff hit in extra innings innings, while Nettleton posted the one-hit, 8-0 shutout on Thursday to claim the division title.
Tuesday: Amory 7, Nettleton 6
Amory’s Game 1 win came behind a big day at the plate from Walker Maranto, who finished with a pair of home runs and the walkoff RBI double.
The Panthers trailed by three runs twice before fighting back to tie the game up in the sixth and getting the win in the eighth.
“That’s a lot of fight tonight,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We can’t live and die by that long ball though. We hit some tonight, and Walker had a special night. We went with Jack (Howell), and he competed but his pitch count out and we went to our guy (Tyler) Sledge. He got us there, threw really well, and we knew we needed to do whatever we could to win Game 1 to put that pressure on.”
Nettleton took a 3-0 lead in the first, opening the inning with three straight walks to Carter Crawley, Evan Smith and Jackson Cheek. A fielder’s choice and error off the bat of Drew Humble brought home the first two runs, then Cade Oswalt drove in the third with a double in the gap in left center.
Amory answered in the bottom of the inning with Maranto’s two-run shot cutting it to a one-run game after an infield single from Reed Stanford. A walk to Ethan Kimbrough and an infield single from Bo Rock put two more runners on, and Clayton Reese’s bunt single brought in Kimbrough, who avoided the tag to score and tie the game.
The Tigers pushed back ahead in the third, scoring on an error, an RBI double from Jaylon Betts and a run-scoring single up the middle from Crawley to go up 6-3.
Tyler Sledge came on in relief, holding the Tigers to just a base hit by Oswalt in the fourth and a walk to Betts in the eighth and striking out seven in five innings. For Nettleton, Smith struck out seven in the start.
The Panthers got to within one run on Maranto’s second homer, a solo shot in the fifth. Bryce Glenn tied the game in the sixth, blasting a two-run homer, his first of the season, in the sixth.
“I got the fastball about belt high on both home runs, and I knew the second one was out. I thought the first one was a double in the gap,” Maranto said. “When we get runners on, it’s dangerous because we all fight. That was a clutch home run with Bryce too, and he had been in a slump but really pulled that one out.”
In the eighth, Will McComb led off with a base hit, moved to second on Stanford’s sacrifice bunt and scored the winning run on Maranto’s walkoff hit.
Thursday: Nettleton 8, Amory 0
Jackson Cheek went five scoreless innings in the start, striking out eight and allowing just one hit, while Austin Blake finished off the win to clinch the division with two scoreless in relief.
“I have been working all week on my four-seam trying to get that and spot it up, but honestly I feel like my breaking ball and changeup were working the best for me,” Cheek said. “They were giving me that leverage to throw more strikes and mix it up a little better. We got that energy, scored that one run in the second and kept it going. Putting up three in the third was big, and we didn’t settle for it.”
Amory’s lone hit came in the top of the first on a Bo Rock double, but the Panthers took nine walks on the night and were hit three times.
“It was good for us to score early, and it was one of those Jackson Cheek games where you wish it would take fewer pitches but he stays in there and does a good job,” Nettleton coach Luke Hargett said. “It was big scoring in all but two innings, and Cade was great behind the plate and hit the big home run that got us going. We challenged them because Tuesday was long and tough, but the guys stayed loose and came out and dropped a hammer tonight.”
Nettleton put up one run in the second when Hunter Kuhl singled leading off, moved to third on a Jaylon Betts double and scored on a passed ball.
Cade Oswalt sparked the offense with his solo homer in the third inning before Nettleton had big innings in the fourth and sixth.
In the fourth, Cruz Mitchell started things off with a one-out single, and Carter Crawley doubled to drive him in before moving to third on the throw. Evan Smith made it back-to-back with his RBI double to go up 4-0, and Cheek rounded out the scoring in the inning with a sacrifice fly.
The Tigers put up three hits in the sixth with Crawley leading off with a single, Smith getting his second double and Humble clearing the bases with a double after Cheek drew a walk.