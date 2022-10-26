With how interesting this football season has been, it only makes sense that the regional standings have shaped out to be equally as interesting.
Amory has already made its case for first in the 4-3A division after taking down Hatley, Aberdeen and Noxubee County. The Panthers will look to clinch another sweep of the division this Thursday as they set to play their last division game of the year against Nettleton.
A lack of familiarity will not be a problem for these two division foes. Amory has won its last eight meetings against the Tigers and holds a 14-2 record over them.
The last time Nettleton defeated Amory was in 2009, but the Tigers hope to end that streak tomorrow.
After defeating Nettleton on Friday, Noxubee County currently sits in the No. 2 spot in the division with a 2-1 record, but the Aberdeen Bulldogs are right on their tails. The Bulldogs also stand at 2-1 in the division and have the chance to move up to second if they can knock off Noxubee this Friday.
With the steaks as high as they are, this could potentially be one of the biggest games of the week. Aberdeen has lost its last seven meetings against Noxubee, but this Bulldogs team has proven to be up for any challenge thrown their way.
In the 3-1A division, the Hamilton Lions continue to be one of the hottest teams in the division. The Lions handed Vardaman its first division loss of the year to slide into the No. 1 spot while maintaining a perfect 9-0 record.
Hamilton has a pair of division games left in the season against the 0-8 Leake County Gators and the 7-2 Sebastopol Bobcats. These final two games will be the deciding factor in whether Hamilton will stay at the top of the division or drop.
With all the momentum in the world, the Lions hope to finish off their already amazing season with a bang.
Speaking of momentum, the Smithville Seminoles will have a lot of it after coming off of back-to-back division win against Falkner and Byers. The Noles currently sits at fourth in the 1-1A division with a 2-3 record, but they have the chance to move to third if they can win one of their next two division games.
Smithville will host TCPS this Friday, a team that they fell to last year but holds a 5-2 record over them. Next week, the Noles will head to Thrasher, who stands at 1-4 in the division, to close out the regular season.
With these five teams either competing to maintain their top spot, looking to move up or fighting to get a playoff spot, the regular season finale is set to be a good one in county football.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.