HAMILTON – Hamilton didn’t pick up the win against a sharp-shooting Houlka team last Tuesday night as the Wildcats rolled to the 75-59 victory.
But they did get another huge performance from senior D.J. Dobbs, who posted a career-high 35 points in the loss.
“He’s been our offense this season, and we finally have him where he’s settled down and worried about basketball rather than everything around him,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “For the last couple of games, that’s been my focus is getting him to where we can get him the ball. He rebounded well tonight too.”
Houlka jumped out to a quick 11-0 lead before Dobbs could get Hamilton on the board with 5:05 left in the first. He scored all of Hamilton’s points in the first until Caiden Thompson drained a three to close the quarter with the Lions trailing 25-10.
The Wildcats opened the second on a 6-0 run that was stopped by Dobbs with 4:57 left in the first half. He scored the next six to get back to within 31-17 before a Houlka three-pointer answered him. Thompson’s free throw and Zach Crawford’s layup cut it to 34-20. The Wildcats went on another run, this one 9-0 before a Crawford basket ended the first half with Hamilton trailing 43-22.
The Wildcats started the third quarter off outscoring Hamilton 8-2 with Dobbs having the Lions’ only bucket. Thompson got back in on the scoring midway through, and Rye Howard and Dobbs cut it to 49-30.
“We played terrible the first half, and our defense struggled,” Garvin said. “We came out better in the second half, and Rye (Howard) turned it on and hit the boards. That’s the hardest I have seen him play all year. If he picks it up and plays that hard, everything else will pick up.”
Crawford, Dobbs and Thompson all scored late in the third, but Houlka still carried a commanding lead, 58-36, into the final quarter.
Dobbs finished off his big night with 15 points in the fourth quarter. Tae Rice and Howard also had scoring contributions in the fourth.
Dobbs’ 35 points led all scorers, while Seth Winter paced Houlka with 31 points in the win.
“D.J. definitely owes a lot of his success to Zach (Crawford) feeding him the ball,” Garvin said. “Zach has had a lot of assists, and Rye has been running in double digits on assists.”