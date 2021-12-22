ABERDEEN – Post play, fundamentals and defense were key elements in helping the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs capture a 40-23 Division 4-3A win over Hatley on Friday.
“All I’ve been talking to them about this week is hard work and playing with a ton of effort,” Aberdeen coach Sanqueeta Meardith said. “We wanted to keep things moving, get to our spots and not stand around on offense. Defensively, I knew we were going to do good in that full-court press because that’s what we’ve been working on.”
The Lady Bulldogs started the game looking to attack the basket and utilize their size down low. Baskets from Taliyah Cunningham, Tyquashia McMillian and Gabrielle Holliday sparked an 8-0 run for Aberdeen, giving them an 8-2 lead late in the first. A bucket by Chloe Wilbanks cut the lead down to four points going into the second.
Aberdeen opened up the second quarter with a 6-0 run on baskets from Kierstyn Riddle, Sammiyah Burroughs and Olivia Randle, extending the lead to 14-4. The Lady Tigers started to find their way on offense late in the second, going on an 8-2 run to trim the lead to 16-12 after buckets by Peyton Wilkinson, Gracie Dillard, Madison Whitt and Emma Rose Thompson.
A free throw from Thompson cut the score to 18-13 at halftime.
Hatley’s hot streak continued coming out of the half, cutting the score down to 20-17 on baskets from Kenlee Wilkinson and Thompson. A three-pointer by Taylor Harrison and layup from McMillian added on to the Lady Bulldogs’ lead. A basket from McMillian increased Aberdeen’s lead to 27-18 at the end of the third.
The Lady Bulldogs regained a double-digit lead early in the fourth with back-to-back buckets from McMillian. Free throws by Kenlee Wilkinson and Thompson put the score at 31-21 with five minutes left in the quarter.
Aberdeen continued to attack the basket, draw fouls and nail free throws late in the fourth, taking a 39-21 lead after an 8-0 run with baskets from Burroughs, Riddle, Sereniti McMillian and Harrison. A free throw by Harrison put the game to rest, sealing the Lady Bulldogs’ first division win.
Tyquashia McMillian tallied a game-high 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs in the win.
“Tyquashia came in and scored some good baskets for us down low. Her strength under the goal definitely helped us out a lot,” Meardith said. “I thought our guards did what they were supposed to do, getting everyone involved and keeping a good pace, and Gabrielle Holliday's defense and effort held us together in this game.”
For Hatley, Thompson finished with a team-high nine points, while Kenlee Wilkinson added six points.
(B) Aberdeen 61, Hatley 32
The Aberdeen Bulldogs played a dominant and physical 32 minutes of basketball, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first and coming away with a 61-32 win over Hatley.
“We’ve been trying to teach playing with more effort,” Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young said. “For the past few years, this program has had talent, but we’re trying to push more effort. That run we made in the first quarter was just us showing the energy and effort that we plan to play with every night.”
Multiple baskets from Javian McMillian and TJ Fields gave the Bulldogs a 9-2 lead late in the first. Aberdeen closed the quarter out with an 8-0 run led by Jenari Bell, ML Fort and Jeremiah White, giving the Bulldogs a 17-2 lead heading into the second.
The Bulldogs’ success on offense carried over into the second as they extended the lead to 26-6 after buckets from Ja’Qualen Cunningham, White, Bell and McMillian. Free throws by Tyler Dabbs and Jaxon Knight help break the seal for the Tigers as they tried to cut into the twenty-point lead.
Hatley went on a 4-0 run led by Jayden Green, Knight and Cayson Williams to close out the quarter, putting the score at 30-12.
Aberdeen came out of halftime with a hot hand from the three-point line. Fort and Bryston Jenkins drilled a pair of threes to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 43-16. A steal and finish by White forced the Tigers to call a timeout. Baskets from Green and Williams ended the third with the score at 47-20.
The Bulldogs started the final quarter with a 9-0 run, and they jumped out to their biggest lead of the game at 59-22 after a layup from Fields. The Tigers made a late 10-2 run with baskets from Knight, Williams and Josh Griffin towards the end of the quarter, but it was too late.
Bell finished the game with a game-high 15 points, while McMillian added 13 points. Fields contributed 10 points in the win.
“My guys are starting to really understand what it’s going to take if we’re going to make the playoffs,” Young said. “We’ve got to play together and play unselfishly, and I think we did that tonight.”
For Hatley, Williams tallied a team-high 11 points, and Knight added 10 points.