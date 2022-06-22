AMORY – Scorching temperatures could not slow down the Aberdeen Bulldogs as they rolled through Amory’s 7-on-7 single-elimination tournament, taking down Pontotoc 29-14, Corinth 30-21 and Ripley 21-9 to finish off the event.
“We played Ripley earlier today, so there were no new plays that we hadn’t seen,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “I think the plays we scored on were kind of busted plays, but we’ll take it whatever way we can get them. Our kids came out and survived the heat, so I have to give credit to them just for that. Our receivers did pretty well, but we’ve got to clean up a lot of stuff as far as alignments and route running.”
It was a defensive battle at the start of the final game between Aberdeen and Ripley. The Bulldogs stalled out on their first possession with the ball on the 40-yard line after three incompletions, but after a defensive stop, they managed to generate some offense.
Jermaine Strong connected on passes to Don Gilleylen and Justin Payne to move the chains, but the possession ended after the Tigers’ defense forced a turnover on down. A penalty pushed Ripley back on first down, and the drive ended quickly after Strong got an interception.
After the big interception, Strong connected on a pass to Jeffery Sykes for a first down, and he found Sykes once more for the first touchdown of the game. Aberdeen’s defense stifled Ripley after the touchdown to force a turnover on down.
Strong continued to find his open targets in the last few minutes of the scrimmage with the lead. Strong connected on a first-down pass to Jayden Walker, and he found Dequavion Shields on a 20-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead. Strong completed the extra-point conversion pass to ML Fort to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
“We’ve been working a lot harder, and our seniors are taking the initiative to come to the weight room and showing leadership,” Williams said. “That’s been one of the biggest improvements that I’ve seen, and this event was a good opportunity to help us work on our coverages and get Jermaine (Strong) more comfortable throwing the ball. Our entire defensive unit looked good all day outside of a few busted coverages, but that’s why you come out and practice to clean up stuff.”
Also Thursday: Smithville 16, Nettleton 15
It was a grind-it-out game between these two rivals as a last-second stop gave the Smithville Seminoles the edge over Nettleton to advance in the tournament to play Amory.
“We’ve been working hard in the weight room, and right now, we’re still in the learning phase of offense and defense,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Coming out here with all these bigger schools gives us the opportunity to compete, learn and help us get better.”
The Tigers’ defense forced an early turnover as Jaiden Dilworth got on an interception in the end zone on Smithville’s third play of the drive. After the pick, Braylen Williams found Zavian Dilworth on a 40-yard touchdown pass to give Nettleton the lead.
The Noles tied things up after Chandler Brunetti found Conner Dabbs for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Smithville’s defense forced a turnover after Carson Spann came away with an interception, and the Noles’ offense marched down the field on completions to Parker Dean and Dabbs.
Brunetti picked up his second touchdown of the game on a 15-yard pass to Barker O’Brian, and the Noles took a 16-9 lead on the extra-point conversion pass to O’Brian.
Nettleton managed to cut the score down to a point after a touchdown pass from Williams to Anterion Venson. The Tigers elected to go for the two-point conversion for the win, but it was no good as their day at the tournament came to an end.
“We’ve been figuring out more about who we are, and we’ve seen a lot of guys mature from spring to now,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We’re still young in spots, but that’s exciting because that brings us a lot of energy and eagerness to learn. This was only our second opportunity to do 7-on-7 over the summer, and every time we come out, you can see us learning and trying to get better it. I’m just excited to watch us grow and compete in more games like this.
Amory’s bracket: Amory 24, Smithville 6; Ripley 14, Amory 12
After taking down Smithville in their first game of the tournament, the Amory Panthers fell just short in getting the opportunity to face Aberdeen in the final game after falling 14-12 to Ripley.
“It was a great day of competition, and I think a lot of teams got a lot of good work in today,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We saw some good competition, and I’m thankful that we got to host an event like this and for the talented programs that came out today.”
In the game against Ripley, the Panthers were unable to convert on fourth down, and the stop helped the Tigers claim a two-point victory and move on to face Aberdeen.
“We had a lot of good things happening in this event, and it was good to see Isiah Smith back, coming off of a foot injury,” Dampeer said. “Jatarian Ware got better as the day went, and Charleston (French) had a really good day catching the ball. Dylan Thompson and Allen Dobbs did a lot of good things defensively, and honestly, the whole group played well overall. We just have to figure out a way to convert to win games.”