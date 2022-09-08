HAMILTON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers corrected their errors from the first set and dominated at the net to clinch a 3-2 win over Hamilton last Tuesday.
Hamilton won the first set 25-13, but Nettleton answered, winning the second and third sets by 25-18 and 25-20. The Lady Lions bounced back in the fourth to win 25-13, but the Lady Tigers closed things out in the fifth with a 15-7 win.
“We started out making errors, but we got back to the fundamentals,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “Our passing game in the first set struggled, but we talked about it going into the second set, and they stepped up and did a great job of setting up our hitters to get kills. I thought Aaliyah (Harris) had a great night, racking up blocks and kills all game.”
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first set behind a pair of aces from Madison Mitchell and a kill by Mallory Kendall. Nettleton scored four straight points to cut into the lead with kills by Harris.
Hamilton extended its lead to double digits with four straight points, and Kylie Springfield added to the lead with three aces, putting the score at 22-6. The Lady Tigers cut the score down to 23-13 behind Zyah Gunter’s serving, but the Lady Lions ended the set with back-to-back points.
The two teams went back and forth to start the second set, but the Lady Tigers gained some separation after a pair of blocks and kills by Harris gave them a 12-6 lead. Heidi Bigham gave the Lady Lions some momentum as she cut into the lead with a kill.
Nettleton took control late in the set, taking a 23-14 lead behind multiple kills from KG Inmon, Chloe Humble and Zion Seals. Hamilton tried to rally back, cutting the score to 24-18 with a kill from Kendall and a block from Springfield, but Harris sealed the set win for Nettleton with a kill.
Multiple kills by Bigham and Kaylee Joslin helped the Lady Lions take a 14-5 lead in the third set, but Nettleton managed to rally back behind Gunter’s serving. The Lady Tigers scored 11 straight points to take a 16-14 lead.
“Throughout the whole game, Zyah (Gunter) really carried us with her serving, and she got a lot of points for us,” McDaniel said.
Inmon and Seals added to the lead with a pair of aces, while Harris and Mikayla Sullivan extended the score to 22-16 with a pair of kills. The Lady Lions cut the score to 23-20 with three straight points, but Seals put the set to rest with a kill.
Hamilton jumped out to a 12-8 lead in the fourth after an ace from Bigham and a block by Mitchell. Laney Harrington increased the lead on back-to-back kills, while Abigail Gill and Mitchell gave the Lady Lions an 18-8 lead with kills.
Inmon trimmed into the lead with a pair of aces, but Hamilton took the set win with three straight points.
Nettleton came out firing in the fifth set, taking a 5-0 lead after a block and kill by Harris and forcing Hamilton to call a timeout. The Lady Tigers’ hot streak continued after the timeout as they increased their lead to 10-1 on kills from Inmon, Harris and Sullivan.
Springfield ended the run with a block to make it an eight-point set, but Nettleton took a double-digit lead at 13-3 after Hamilton was called with hitting the net. With the score at 14-7, a Hamilton serve sailed out, sealing the victory for the Lady Tigers.
“After that fourth set, I told the girls that we were really beating ourselves, and that’s something that we could fix,” McDaniel said. “I just asked them to focus and get back to fundamental volleyball.”
Harris finished with 15 kills, while Inmon added nine kills and three aces. Sullivan contributed seven kills, while Gunter tallied seven aces. Seals added five kills and three aces in the win.
For Hamilton, Kendall, Mitchell and Harrington all tallied four kills in the loss. Mitchell and Springfield also added three aces each.
